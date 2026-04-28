Hall County wins state literacy award — but data shows work remains Georgia Reads Coach, Author and Literacy Coach Malcolm Mitchell speaks Monday, April 27, 2026, at Lanier College & Career Academy At The Oaks during the 2026 Georgia Reads Community Award awarded to Hall County for the collective work to strengthen literacy for children and families. - photo by Scott Rogers Georgia Reads, a statewide literacy initiative, honored Hall County for its literacy efforts Monday, April 27, at Lanier College & Career Academy in Gainesville.