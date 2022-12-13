'Left it all on the field': After stellar senior season at Gainesville, linebacker Jeremiah Telander ready to start his career at Tennessee

Gainesville senior Jeremiah Telander is leaving high school with no regrets.



Fresh off a phenomenal performance for the second-ranked Red Elephants (14-1) in the Class 6A state championship loss Friday to No. 1 Hughes (15-0), he’s ready to take the next step as he prepares to get a jumpstart on his college football career at the University of Tennessee.

An early enrollee with the sixth-ranked Volunteers (10-2), Telander will head up to Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, which will kick off a month where he’s going back and forth for football and visiting with family for Christmas.

In the final game of his high school career, Telander was a menace in the backfield, recording 13 tackles (four for a loss), two sacks and blocked two point after attempts against Hughes, with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watching from the sideline in Atlanta.

It was a fitting end to his one year at Gainesville, where he recorded 112 tackles (25 for a loss) and forced five fumbles as its program made the state championship game for the first time since 2012.

“I left my heart on the field,” said Telander, who spent his first three years of high school at North Hall. “This whole season was amazing. Even though we didn’t win it, I couldn’t have imagined it would have been this special.”