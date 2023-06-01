High school football: Timing appears to be just right for North Hall's Tanner Marsh

It’s been said many times by many people that timing is everything.

Well, while there is never a good time for an injury, the one to North Hall quarterback Tanner Marsh couldn’t have come at a worse time last fall.

Just when the 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior seemed to be hitting his stride in his first season under center, a fractured throwing hand kept him from continuing his progress.

However, time may ultimately be on his side, at least based on his performance during the Trojans’ recently-completed spring practice.

Not only does Marsh appears to have picked up where he left off last fall, when he rolled up 814 yards and seven touchdown through the air and nearly 1,000 yards of total offense before being injured in the first quarter of the sixth game of the season, it appears has timing and throwing touch is better than ever as he prepares for his senior season.

That could mean very big things for the Trojans offense this fall.

“Absolutely,” North Hall coach Sean Pender said when asked if he was excited about Marsh’s potential for 2023. “First of all, after he got hurt, it shows a lot about his character and the kind of person he is when he asked if he could help the team in any way possible. When he couldn’t throw the football anymore, he decided to put the club (and cast) on (his injured hand) and helped the team out on the defensive side. … And when you have those type of intangibles that Tanner Marsh has, there are things you can’t measure. We’re talking about his heart, how hard he works and how hard he wants to be a good team player.

“When you couple that with his work ethic to better his skill set, the whole offseason, Monday and Wednesday we did 4-on-1 (drills), he never missed (any). Tuesdays and Thursdays through January and February, we did this character and leadership development course. And all this took place before school started. … He did some speed and agility training on his own.”