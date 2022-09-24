High school football: North Hall holds on in thriller for first win against Cherokee Bluff since 2019

A matchup that has had major region implications for several years was another close one in 2022.

On Friday, North Hall's Tanner Marsh threaded a beautifully thrown 69-yard touchdown throw in to Ryals Puryear in the third quarter as it won 14-12 at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

With the win, the Trojans (2-3, 2-1 Region 8-4A) won for the first time since 2019 against the back-to-back Region 7-3A champion Bears (2-3, 2-1 Region).

Late in the fourth quarter, with the game on the line, Cherokee Bluff's Jhace Justice had an 8-yard touchdown grab from Asher Wilson. With a 14-12 lead, North Hall batted away the 2-point try on a throw by Wilson with 3:37 remaining in the game.

Cherokee Bluff kept the scoring drive going with a great grab by Max Eubanks on a fourth and 14 to get it inside the North Hall 10.

The Bears regained possession on a fumble, trailing by two points in the final three minutes. However, a 37-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds by the Bears went wide.

In the first half, both teams found the end zone once, as North Hall took a 7-6 lead into halftime.



In the first quarter, North Hall went ahead with a 5-yard scoring run from junior quarterback Marsh.

In the second quarter, Cherokee Bluff responded with Max Eubanks scoring on a 23-yard completion from quarterback Asher Wilson.