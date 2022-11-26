High school football: No. 4 Gainesville knocks off 10th-ranked Houston County in 6A state quarterfinals

Running back Naim Cheeks continues to produce big plays in the postseason for fourth-ranked Gainesville as it rolls through the Class 6A state postseason.
On Friday, the speedy senior running back had touchdown runs of 65 and 45 yards, along with a touchdown grab of 65 yards in a 49-35 win against No. 10 Houston County in the quarterfinals at City Park Stadium. With the win, Gainesville (13-0) is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2013.
Also getting in on the action, Red Elephants senior Tre Reece had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 65-yard touchdown reception.
Gainesville junior quarterback Baxter Wright threw for three scores and had a 60-yard scoring run before halftime.
Already in the playoffs, Cheeks had back-to-back nights with over 200 yards rushing over the first two rounds.
Up next, Gainesville will visit the Roswell/Thomas County Central winner Dec. 2 for a spot in the state championship game.