High school football: No. 4 Gainesville knocks off 10th-ranked Houston County in 6A state quarterfinals
Gainesville's Tre Reece (3) runs after the catch against Houston County in the Class 6A state quarterfinals Nov. 25, 2022 at City Park Stadium. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Running back Naim Cheeks continues to produce big plays in the postseason for fourth-ranked Gainesville as it rolls through the Class 6A state postseason. 

On Friday, the speedy senior running back had touchdown runs of 65 and 45 yards, along with a touchdown grab of 65 yards in a 49-35 win against No. 10 Houston County in the quarterfinals at City Park Stadium. With the win, Gainesville (13-0) is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2013. 

Also getting in on the action, Red Elephants senior Tre Reece had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 65-yard touchdown reception. 

Gainesville junior quarterback Baxter Wright threw for three scores and had a 60-yard scoring run before halftime. 

Already in the playoffs, Cheeks had back-to-back nights with over 200 yards rushing over the first two rounds. 

Up next, Gainesville will visit the Roswell/Thomas County Central winner Dec. 2 for a spot in the state championship game. 

