High school football: Flowery Branch gearing up for next tough test against St. Pius X

True, Tester’s knowledge of St. Pius’ offense during his time as an assistant coach there definitely has his attention.



However, it is his more specific knowledge of the defense, which he saw first-hand as Flowery Branch’s defensive coordinator that concerns him.

His concerns seem well-founded given the performance the Golden Lions defense, led by three-star senior defensive back Jack Tchienchou, gave during their season-opening win over Dacula in a 10-7 defensive slugfest last Friday.

“They’re very disciplined, very physical,” Tester said of St. Pius. “They’re a good, sound (team). They’ve got a playmaker at safety now who moved from corner, the Tchienchou kid, who will play offense, as well.”

The Golden Lions should pose quite a challenge for the Flowery Branch offense, even after last week’s win in which the Falcons’ offense dominated on the ground, with Myles Ivey running for 218 yards and two touchdowns, including the deciding 3-yard score in the game’s final minute, and Malik Dryden adding 195 yards and a TD on 26 carries.

Given that likelihood, it would seem important for the Falcons to be able to turn the page and put the excitement of last week behind them and focus on the task at hand.

Fortunately, Tester has seen enough in practice this week to be convinced that his players will be able to do that.

“Honestly, that’s kind of our week-to-week approach,” Tester said. “Who is our opponent? What is their foundation? How do we stop it? Being a realist with our kids, we put the game plan in front of them, talk to them about the basis of (the Pius) offense, assignment football, all those things.

“Our kids are accustomed to that. … Our kids are bright kids, and they’re very eager to learn and to feed off each other and the staff on just improving from week to week.”

That said, there is one thing that Tester wants his team to hold on to from last week’s win and use it moving forward – namely, the way it managed to deal with the emotional ups and downs of a back-and-forth game and come up big in the key moments.

He credited the Falcons’ veteran leadership to help pull the team through last week, something that may be needed again this Friday.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors on this team,” Tester said. “Obviously, I was very impressed with how our kids responded to the constant adversity that they faced during (last week’s) game. Anytime you play a team like Decatur that, honestly, has more talent than us, it’s a matter of us going back to the fundamentals and just playing our game. Our kids … it was really more of a midseason form from them on how they answered. That’s a positive thing for us.

“Learning from that forward, we want to be able to clean up the things that are fixable. And really, everything that happened (last week) that went wrong is fixable. So that’s kind of been our priority this week – cleaning things up, playing good, sound disciplined football. We’re obviously going to be challenged this week with the team that we’re playing. That’s exactly how they play.”





Friday’s games

Cherokee Bluff at Adairsville

Flowery Branch vs. St. Pius X

Gainesville vs. Mountain View

Johnson vs. West Hall

Lakeview Academy at Athens Christian

Lanier Christian vs. North Georgia Christian

Riverside Military at King’s Ridge Christian

BYE: North Hall, Chestatee, East Hall