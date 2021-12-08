Cherokee Bluff senior picked as Football Player of the Year in 7-3A

After rushing for 1,778 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, Cherokee Bluff High running back Jayquan Smith has been selected as Player of the Year for Region 7-3A.
Smith, a Furman commit, paced the Bears’ offense for three seasons and back-to-back Region 7-3A championships.
For his career, Smith rushed for 3,719 yards and 46 touchdowns.
On defense, North Hall junior Jeremiah Telander has repeated as Defensive Player of the Year. The explosive linebacker finished 2021 with 137 total tackles (33 for a loss).
North Hall senior Luke Brown was picked as Special Teams Player of the Year. He finished the season making 10 of 17 field goals, including a pair from more than 50 yards.
Cherokee Bluff’s Mateo Guevara was named Lineman of the Year.
Athlete of the Year honors went to White County junior Darius Cannon.
Region 7-3A
First Team
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Sebastian Irons (QB), Max Eubanks (WR). Marlion Jackson (WR), Ryan Graves (TE), Jacob Benjamin (OL), Cason Moore (OL), Brayden Nance (LB), Jhace Justice (DB), Sam Stribling (DB), Colby Harrison (P).
NORTH HALL: Kevin Rochester (RB), Austin Copper (OL), Baker Dyer (OL), Zane Hall (DL), Jarrett Latty (DL), Connor Free (LB), Bradford Puryear (DB).
WEST HALL: Tilil Blackwell (LB), Nick Sturm (LB), Jaden White (DB).
Second Team
CHEROKEE BLUFF: Micah Hunter (RB), Pedro Artaega (DL), Ty Corbin (DB), Micah Arbour (K).
NORTH HALL: Austin Atha (LB), AJ Jones (DB).
WEST HALL: Preston Smith (WR), Andrew Malin (TE), Reagan Byrd (OL), Ethan Couch (OL), Caleb Baker (LB), Noah Legault (DB).