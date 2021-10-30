Cherokee Bluff makes it back-to-back football titles in Region 7-3A

Cherokee Bluff coach Tommy Jones could finally exhale and take a knee near midfield after his team’s closest game of the year.



The Bears, normally known for its high-powered offense, needed timely defensive plays in order to beat North Hall 28-26 on Friday night at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.

Cherokee Bluff (9-0, 5-0 Region 7-3A) secured the top-seed to the postseason and its second-consecutive Region 7-3A title.

Things happened so fast in this game, Jones did not see the Bears biggest defensive player of the year.

Late in the third quarter, Connor Hulsey stripped a North Hall running back and scored on the play.

This led to a 42-yard touchdown and a 21-20 Cherokee Bluff lead with 1:43 to play.

This was the Bears first lead of the night, after trailing for the entire game.

However, Jones did not see any of the play.

He was preparing the offense to stay focused and talk about what they would execute once they got the ball back.

“The defensive touchdown was gigantic,” he said. “I don’t know who made the play or what happened, to be honest with you. There was a lot of good fortune for us.”

Cherokee Bluff’s defensive good fortune continued.

The Bears managed to hold the Trojans (6-3, 4-1) on a critical fourth down play near midfield.

This is when the offensive finally caught a break of its own.

After being bottled up for most of the night by North Hall’s defense, the Bears’ Jayquan Smith broke loose.

The senior running back scored on a 49-yard touchdown for a 28-20 lead with 6:03 to play. It provided just the cushion Cherokee Bluff needed.

“I don’t know if it was anything special,” Jones said. “I think, Jeremiah Telander (11 tackles) may have played the best football game I’ve seen a defensive player play in a long time, in that play he just got caught up and didn’t get freed up.”

North Hall’s offense took the field and never deviated from their game plan. The Trojans’ offensive line and running game was operating on all cylinders.

It was featuring a heavy dose Kevin Rochester.

The senior running back cut into the Bears lead on a two-yard touchdown run.

He finished the evening with 251 yards and three touchdowns. However, Cherokee Bluff kept him from executing on the two-point conversion.

“It was close game,” Trojans coach David Bishop said. “It was a competitive game between two good football teams. One or two plays make a difference. I am not going to blame anything. At the end of the day, I had some opportunities as a coach to make some calls inside the 5 that may have made the difference in the game.”

Jones credited North Hall’s coaching staff for the game plan.

“I thought North Hall did an incredible job stopping what we do best, our run game,” he said. “They had a great plan and they stuffed us. At the same time, I couldn’t be more excited for our players and our community. Our kids were resilient.”

Up next, North Hall visits Dawson County on Nov. 5 in Dawsonville, Cherokee Bluff visits White County in Cleveland.