North Hall boys coast past Gilmer in 7-3A semifinals, lock up home playoff spot

North Hall’s boys basketball program does not need much motivation to get going.

Each player understands what is expected of them.

They are tasked to go hard all the time.

With a surplus of quality depth, the Trojans know there is no drop off.

North Hall’s depth and defensive intensity Saturday helped it beat Gilmer, 84-74, in the semifinals of the Region 7-AAA region tournament at Cherokee Bluff.

With the win, the No. 2-seed Trojans play White County for the region championship at 7:30 pm Tuesday at Cherokee Bluff.

North Hall will also have the opportunity to host the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs, starting February 22.