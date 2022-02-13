North Hall boys coast past Gilmer in 7-3A semifinals, lock up home playoff spot

North Hall’s boys basketball program does not need much motivation to get going.
Each player understands what is expected of them.
They are tasked to go hard all the time.
With a surplus of quality depth, the Trojans know there is no drop off.
North Hall’s depth and defensive intensity Saturday helped it beat Gilmer, 84-74, in the semifinals of the Region 7-AAA region tournament at Cherokee Bluff.
With the win, the No. 2-seed Trojans play White County for the region championship at 7:30 pm Tuesday at Cherokee Bluff.
North Hall will also have the opportunity to host the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs, starting February 22.
Trojans’ coach Miles Kendall gave his team simple instructions before the game.
“He came in and told us to play hot and to shoot with confidence,” North Hall senior guard Austin Atha said. “We did that.”
North Hall (22-4) turned up the pressure as every player on the roster got on the floor once the game was well in hand in the second half.
It helped the Trojans get its offense started with senior Elijah Gaddy knocking down shots, and junior Sam Gailey getting out in transition.
Senior Robert Terry jumped into the mix, cleaning up the boards and hitting layups.
Those three were in double-figures, led by Terry’s 18 points.
Gaddy chipped in 15 points, while Gailey finished with 14 points.
On the evening, North Hall had 11 players on the roster score.
“The key to most of our wins, including this one, is the depth of our team,” Gaddy said. “Our first group does their job. Then the next group comes in and there is no drop off. We just hold our own out there.”
The Trojans led by as much as 26 points in the second half against the Bobcats.
This was as close to a complete game North Hall has played all season.
“From the defensive intensity it was,” Miles Kendall said. “We had to speed them up and make them play fast. If you slow it up to play their style, you’re going to be in a lot of trouble. We tried to play with a little bit of controlled chaos.”
Kendall knows there is still work to do, in order to win the region tournament.
Right now, all he’s thinking about is trying to beat White County.
Both of North Hall’s region losses this season were to White County.
“I don’t care about (who we play) in state,” he said jokingly. “That region we’re matchup with is so good.”