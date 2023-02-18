High school basketball: Stellar third quarter by Dynesty Putman leads Lakeview Academy girls to district championship

Lakeview Academy will get to add to the basketball banner in its gym with another league title, while the chance at a second district championship slipped through its hands on Friday in Gainesville.
Lady Lions (15-12) sophomore Dynesty Putman had the hot hand in the second quarter with 12 of her game-high 27 points, as they topped George Walton Academy 53-40 in the GIAA District 4-AAA/AAAA championship game.
With the win, Lakeview Academy awaits its playoff seeding in the 12-team bracket.
Entering the night at No. 6 in their classification, the Lady Lions (15-12) hope to jump into one of the four spots for a first-round postseason bye. If not, Lakeview Academy is assured a home playoff game to open the state tournament next week.
“This is fantastic,” Lakeview Academy girls coach Karen Towles said. “What an awesome team win. It’s been a fun ride and it’s not over yet.”
Meanwhile, the Lakeview Academy boys lost its grip on a sizeable third-quarter lead as it fell to George Walton Academy 61-56 in the district title game nightcap.
For the girls, Putman scored in an array of ways in the third period for Lakeview Academy as it withstood foul trouble with a gritty defensive effort to secure the district title.
“These girls showed a lot of tenacity to not give up,” Towles added. “It says a lot for their hearts and desire. We played really well defensively.”
Her final basket of the third period, a mid-range jump shot sent the Lady Lions into the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead that was never seriously challenged over the final eight minutes.
Early in the third quarter, Putman started to get some confidence, scoring on a coast-to-coast layup after a rebound on the defensive end.
“Dynesty really lit up in the quarter,” Towles said.
In addition to the 27 points, Putman had 10 rebounds.
Meanwhile, District Player of the Year Taliah Gaither, a sophomore, also had a big night with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Lions.
GEORGE WALTON ACADEMY BOYS 61, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 56: The Lions continued the ride the hot hand of JR Thompson in the third quarter after he knocked down a buzzer beater before halftime to take an eight-point lead into intermission.
After halftime, Thompson continued to shoot the ball well with three 3-pointers in the third period to put the Lions (15-13) up by as much as 15 points.
However, George Walton Academy (23-5) had an answer with senior Reese Gelsthorpe, who knocked down five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He finished with a game-high 20 points.
For the Lions, Tayden Ware and Thompson both scored 16 points, while Jack Collins chipped in 10.
With the loss, Lakeview Academy’s boys await its playoff seeding.