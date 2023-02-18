High school basketball: Stellar third quarter by Dynesty Putman leads Lakeview Academy girls to district championship

Lakeview Academy will get to add to the basketball banner in its gym with another league title, while the chance at a second district championship slipped through its hands on Friday in Gainesville.



Lady Lions (15-12) sophomore Dynesty Putman had the hot hand in the second quarter with 12 of her game-high 27 points, as they topped George Walton Academy 53-40 in the GIAA District 4-AAA/AAAA championship game.

With the win, Lakeview Academy awaits its playoff seeding in the 12-team bracket.

Entering the night at No. 6 in their classification, the Lady Lions (15-12) hope to jump into one of the four spots for a first-round postseason bye. If not, Lakeview Academy is assured a home playoff game to open the state tournament next week.

“This is fantastic,” Lakeview Academy girls coach Karen Towles said. “What an awesome team win. It’s been a fun ride and it’s not over yet.”