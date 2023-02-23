High school basketball: No. 8 Chestatee girls looking to take the next step in second round of Class 4A playoffs

“We’ve been talking about it for a while,” admits Shirley, who has guided the Lady War Eagles to a 54-30 mark, including the program’s first region title since 2014 after winning last week’s 8-4A tournament, in his three seasons as head coach. “We’ve been talking about it since last year. Last year, we were region runner-up, we won 21 games and we got to the Sweet 16, which is an achievement we hadn’t done in … seven years. So that was a big achievement, (as was) winning a home (state tournament) game in school history.



“We achieved a little bit of school history last year. This year, we want to take steps. We took steps with the region championship. We want to take another step to the Elite Eight. We’ve been talking about it, probably, since October. (The players) know, and they know how big Friday’s (second-round) game is.”

Indeed, the Lady War Eagles know how important the next step is, and they also know just how monumental a step it is.

It involves welcoming sixth-ranked Stockbridge (21-8) to the Lynn Cottrell Center on Friday night in what could be Chestatee’s toughest game so far this season.

However, junior guard Riley Black says that while she and her teammates acknowledge the serious challenge in front of them, their mindset is set more proactively on what they can do as a team, rather than reactive to what the Lady Tigers bring to the table.

“It’s the same attitude as (Tuesday’s game),” Black said after the first-round win over Central-Carrollton. “We want more. We’re hungry, and we’re ready to go and get past what we’ve already done and break more records as a team. I think we’re going to stick to our basic (style) and do what we know how to do.”

The game plan may need to be a little more involved than that.

Stockbridge is as athletic as any opponent Chestatee has seen this season, led by a pair of bookend 5-foot-9 guards in junior Carrington Wilson (15.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.3 apg, 4.1 spg) and sophomore Janiyah Jones (15.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.8 apg, 2.6 spg).

However, it is the large number of different styles the Lady War Eagles have seen – particularly in the battles in Region 8-4A against the likes of fellow state-ranked teams North Hall and East Forsyth, as well as East Hall, North Oconee and Walnut Grove – that Shirley believes will help them prepare for such a big challenge.

“Fortunately, our region is so tough and so deep, we got to play a wide variety of teams,” Shirley said. “We have played teams that are similar to … Stockbridge in terms of style and personnel. So I think we will have seen it before.

“Now, (if it is) at the level of Stockbridge, I’m not sure yet because I haven’t seen enough film and really dove into it yet. But I think that we will not be shell-shocked because of some of the games we’ve played out of region and some of our region contests.”

And of course, the Lady War Eagles have plenty of weapons themselves, none more dangerous than Black, who has been good enough all season to have been named the Region 8-4A Player of the Year.

However, she has particularly been on a tear since the last week of the regular season.

In addition to averaging 25.8 points over the last six games, including a school-record 40 points in the regular-season finale against Cedar Shoals, Black has also been dominant in other phases of the game.

She has also averaged 12.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals over that span, and came up with perhaps her most clutch performance of the season with 32 points and 14 boards in a 58-54 win over No. 9 East Forsyth in the region tournament title game last Friday.

Black has also had plenty of help, with fellow starters Caroline Bull, Addison Boyd, Sierra Yarbrough and Payton Cable all stepping up to keep opponents honest when they try to key on her.

And she knows it will take that kind of team effort if the Lady War Eagles are to take the next step this Friday.

“It comes as the momentum of the team goes,” Black said. “If we’re all doing good, I start doing good, and our shooters start getting hot and we rebound and go.”