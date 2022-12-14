High school basketball: Chestatee girls fall to Walnut Grove in battle of Top-10 ranked programs

The Chestatee girls (5-3, 2-1) stayed close throughout the first half, and actually lead 30-29 after Riley Black made the last of her 12 second-quarter points with 49 seconds left.



But a pair of buckets by Cameria Reed in the final 25 seconds, the latter after a steal and coast-to-coast drive to beat the buzzer, sent Walnut Grove (9-2, 4-0) into intermission with a 33-30 lead.

Reed then opened the second half by dishing off to Dorothy Nealin for a 3-pointer, and then following with a stickback and hitting 1 of 2 free throws over the next two possessions over the first 1:24 of the third quarter to extend the run to 10-0, and build the Warriors’ lead to 39-30.

But Black and Chestatee began to battle back, with the 5-foot-9 junior adding another eight points over the remainder of the period, with Addison Boyd adding a pair of 3-pointers to close out a 17-7 run that propelled the Lady War Eagles into a 47-46 lead heading into the final frame.

However, Walnut Grove did an effective job of keeping Black, who finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds, from gaining possession of the ball the rest of the way.

And Nelson made her first appearance into the game count by knocking down a 3-pointer down from the right wing 24 seconds into the fourth quarter.

The 5-10 sophomore then followed two Reed free throws by assisting Tearra Kelly’s layup with 5:41 to play to extend the lead to 53-47, and Chestatee never got any closer than three points after that, handing the Lady War Eagles a disappointing loss.

Boyd was the only other Lady War Eagle in double-figure in scoring with 14 points, while Caroline Bull added seven points, five rebounds and five assists, Sierra Yarbrough had eight points and Payton Cable chipped in four points and eight rebounds.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome 20 points and five rebounds from Reed, 15 points and 16 rebounds from Tearra Kelley and 15 points from Yvette Johnson.

“The biggest difference to me in that game was that Walnut Grove played harder than us, and they deserved to win,” Chestatee girls coach Sutton Shirley said bluntly after the game. “They competed, and we didn’t want to (Tuesday) night for some reason. That’s not who we are. … I’m disappointed in our kids’ effort because we’re better than that.”

While Shirley was left disappointed, effort definitely wasn’t an issue for the Chestatee boys (5-2, 2-1), especially after falling into an early 10-point hole to Walnut Grove (4-4, 3-1), first at 12-2 and then 19-9 by the end of the first quarter, when Marcus Smith went off for 14 of his game-high 20 points.

But after Smith’s 3-pointer from the right wing with two seconds left in the opening frame, the Warriors didn’t score again until there was 1:30 left in the half.

By that time, the War Eagles had turned up the defensive clamps, which allowed them to slowly, but surely, crawl back into the game.

“It’s the old cliché. (Good) defense leads to good offense,” Chestatee boys coach Tanner Plemmons said. “We got some stops. We got some (points) in transition. We were able to get (Walnut Grove’s) big guys moving up the floor and get them tired a little bit. That’s why were able to give ourselves a chance to win right there at the end of regulation.”

Colton Wilbanks (18 points, 9 rebounds for the game), Jarvis Weaver (14 points, 11 rebounds), Hugh Pruitt (14 points) and Eli Palier (five assists) were the biggest finishers on offense, while Wilbanks (five steals), Joshua Bull (three steals) and Weaver did a lot of heavy lifting on the defensive end.

After Chestatee had cut the deficit to just 23-19 by halftime and pulled even at 33-all by the end of the third quarter, it faced another tough climb when Christian hit a pair of free throws with 3:09 left in regulation to cap a 13-6 run that built Walnut Grove’s lead back to 46-39.

But the War Eagles kept battling, with Wilbanks finishing a drive along the baseline to ignite a 9-2 run, capped by a Weaver drive through the line that tied it up again at 48-all with 49 seconds left.

Chestatee then got a chance to win the game after Wilbanks rebound that prompted a timeout with 16.7 seconds left, but couldn’t get a shot away when Smith knocked the ball loose just before the buzzer.

And in overtime, the War Eagles simply had no answer for the 6-8 Cannon (14 points, 13 rebounds, 5 blocked shots) and 6-5 Christian (14 points, 15 rebounds).

Cannon started the extra frame by throwing down an alley-oop dunk off a lob from Christian just 41 seconds after the tip, and the pair combined for nine of Walnut Grove’s 13 points in the period to put the game away.