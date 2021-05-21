Robert Sapp, former Middle Georgia College and University of Georgia coach, happy to have his baseball camp back in Flowery Branch

The Robert Sapp Baseball Camp opens with its annual camp May 31-June 4 at the Hog Mountain Complex in Flowery Branch.



He’s a beloved member of the local sports community and one of the most accomplished, having coached Middle Georgia College to four junior college national championships and two runner-up seasons and 890 wins between 1976-1996, according to his bio on the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame website.

This is the first of seven stops for his camp.

Sapp, who started his college coaching career as an assistant coach at Georgia Southern in 1971, is especially eager to be back on the diamond, after the 2020 camp was cancelled, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now that baseball is back, and we’re resuming life as normal, Sapp is elated to start his summer of camps in Flowery Branch, which already has a long list of confirmed campers.

“There are a lot of people who have tried these type of camps,” he said. “It takes a lot of work to put these camps together.”

Since 1981, the Robert Sapp Baseball Camp has had a theme, “Play Ball with a Home Field Advantage.”

The camp has instructed thousand of young athletes, who have had a chance to excel from their youth baseball team, and a few who rose to the major leagues.

Traveling to the various cities allows those in the respective area to play on their home field.

The camps philosophy is to also teach the fundamentals correctly, while having fun with baseball.

Sapp’s camp will make stops at Warner Robins, Dublin, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Evans and Richmond Hill.

Sapp said he needs about 8-10 more high school coaches for the camp at the Hog Mountain Complex.

With his deep roots in the game of baseball, Robert Sapp’s Camp has had some notable alumni.

Many have played in high school and college, while some were called to the big leagues, including Brunswick native Adam Wainwright (St. Louis Cardinals) and Parkview High graduate Jeff Francoeur, who started his career with the Atlanta Braves.

“I had some great experiences and learned a lot of baseball,” Wainwright, a long-time staple in the Cardinals’ pitching rotation, said on the camp website. “It was a fun camp, but we also had to work on fundamentals every day.”

This foundation of enjoying the game will never waver for Sapp.

“When they get done on Friday, we hope they get the fundamentals,” he said. “It is about 30 hours of baseball. In youth ball, they play a lot of games. Once you start playing games, it is hard to go back to work on fundamentals.”

Getting the fundamentals mastered is not the only thing Sapp’s camp focuses on throughout the week.

“We talk about the discipline and scholastic achievement, “ Sapp said. “I know what it takes to get a baseball scholarship. We stress things other than baseball.”

For more information, call Robert Sapp at 706-207-8010 or email rsbbcamp@charter.net