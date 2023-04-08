Baseball scoreboard: Overall effort pushes Gainesville past Habersham Central

Branson Crawford went 4-for-5 at the plate and pitched five solid innings as Gainesville scored an 8-3 victory over Habersham Central in Region 8-6A action Friday night in Mount Airy.
Cooper Reid finished the night 3-for-3 with a double with two RBIs, while Smith McGarvey had a hit and drove in three runs to help the Red Elephants improve to 11-12 overall and 5-8 in region play.
Anthony Lugo and Jeremy Medina also added a hit and an RBI apiece, as Gainesville pounded out 14 hits on the evening.
Crawford picked up the win on the mound after scattering five hits and three runs and striking out three over five innings, while Reid closed out the game by yielding just two hits and striking out three over two shutout innings.
The Red Elephants are back in action Monday at 5:55 p.m. for another region game against Jackon County at Ivey Watson Field.
