More
Elections
Hall sheriff pulled over by own chief deputy, had two open ‘Bahama Mama’ cans in car, warrants show
Will a proposed industrial park in Hall move forward? Commissioners gave a final vote
What’s taking the place of old Books-A-Million in Lakeshore Mall
Update: Sheriff Couch out of jail after being booked on DUI charges, jail website shows
Stan Hunt withdraws from Hall commission race after planning board removal
How and when to see the March 3 ‘Blood Moon’ in North Georgia
National Lantern Festival returns to Lake Lanier. Here are the details
Laotian restaurant in Flowery Branch permanently closes following lease termination
This Venezuelan restaurant in Gainesville failed its health inspection with a 68. Here’s why
PHOTO: 2026 Best of Hall Casino Royale
High school basketball playoffs: Defending state champs dominate Ridgeland in the second round!
Baseball scoreboard: North Hall takes two from Pepperell
High school basketball: Lakeview Academy girls come up just short in GIAA state finals
Soccer scoreboard: Flowery Branch boys win region opener
Baseball scoreboard: North Hall's Honeycutt homers in win against Forsyth Central
Opinion: Proposed ICE detention center in Oakwood is the wrong investment
Opinion: Oakwood ICE detention center would hurt community
Opinion: ‘Oakwood deserves leadership, not silence,’ Gainesville mayor says of ICE jail
Opinion: State Bar of Georgia remembers Weymon Forrester, influential Gainesville attorney
Opinion: Why even Trump supporters oppose renaming Sawnee Mountain
Tom Greene
Guest column, Douglas Young: Anti-ICE protesters should study MLK and civil rights marchers
Guest column, Ron Quinn: Adaptability in an age of change
Column: Life was never meant to be a solo sport
Guest column, Andrew Clyde: Assessing Trump's first year back
Column: When there was a run on nylons in Gainesville
Baseball scoreboard: North Hall takes two from Pepperell
Cherokee Bluff edged Vidalia