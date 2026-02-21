Baseball
ePaper
Bill Pay
Place a Classifed
Marketplace/Legals
Best of Hall 2026
Careers
Connect
Manage subscription
Log In
Register
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Baseball
Subscribe
For
more
great content
Sections
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Opinion
Journalism Fund
Columnists
Obituaries
Newsletters
Calendar
App
Puzzles
Magazines
Shop
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ePaper
Bill Pay
Place a Classifed
Marketplace/Legals
Best of Hall 2026
Careers
Connect
Manage subscription
Connect
Like on Facebook
Follow on Twitter
Follow on Instagram
News
Elections
Life
Sports
Opinion
Journalism Fund
Columnists
Obituaries
Newsletters
Calendar
App
Puzzles
Magazines
Shop
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
More
Elections
Protesters rally in downtown Gainesville as backlash grows against planned ICE detention center
Rep. Clyde reacts to Supreme Court ruling striking down Trump’s tariffs
This road in Clermont to be closed for ‘extended period’ due to downed power poles
10-building industrial park proposed off Ga. 365 in northeast Hall County
‘It’s come a long way’: How are things going at Hall County Schools’ Meat Science Center?
Prayer vigils to be held at planned ICE detention center in Oakwood. Here are the details.
The Del Taco in Gainesville has closed — along with all other Georgia stores. Here’s what we know.
What two neighbors of planned ICE detention center in Oakwood have to say about the facility
PHOTOS: Ash Wednesday on the square
Humane Society takes in 15 cats after Toccoa hoarding case
Baseball
Basketball
Running
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Swimming
Tennis
Volleyball
Wrestling
BEST IN 8-3A! East Hall captures region title to continue memorable ride
Soccer scoreboard: East Hall boys top Flowery Branch in PKs
BACK TO BACK! Cherokee Bluff girls claim Region 8-3A championship
Baseball scoreboard: Chestatee wins 12-4 over West Hall
High school basketball: Lanier Christian boys back in GAPPS title game after semis win over Johnson Ferry Christian
Opinion: Proposed ICE detention center in Oakwood is the wrong investment
Opinion: Oakwood ICE detention center would hurt community
Opinion: ‘Oakwood deserves leadership, not silence,’ Gainesville mayor says of ICE jail
Opinion: State Bar of Georgia remembers Weymon Forrester, influential Gainesville attorney
Opinion: Why even Trump supporters oppose renaming Sawnee Mountain
Tom Greene
Guest column, Douglas Young: Anti-ICE protesters should study MLK and civil rights marchers
Guest column, Ron Quinn: Adaptability in an age of change
Column: Life was never meant to be a solo sport
Guest column, Andrew Clyde: Assessing Trump's first year back
Column: When there was a run on nylons in Gainesville
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Chestatee wins 12-4 over West Hall
North Hall drops two games to Hoover (Ala.).