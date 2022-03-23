Best breakfast in Hall County? A cafeteria-style restaurant leads this list of 12 popular spots

The best breakfast in Hall County is found at Longstreet Cafe in Gainesville, according to The Times’ annual Best of Hall County 2022. Best breakfast nominations came in from readers, and thousands voted in the contest, naming Longstreet the Best of Hall 2022 in February. Others nominated in the category are listed below in no particular order. Nominations for Best of Hall 2023 begin Oct. 1, 2022.

Longstreet Cafe

One of Gainesville’s most beloved and famous breakfast joints is none other than Longstreet Cafe, a staple in its 25-year history in town. Longstreet has two locations in Gainesville, and each one is known for serving up Southern breakfast favorites each morning. Homemade biscuits are made fresh every day, along with chicken, tenderloin, sausage and several other meats. Other breakfast dishes served up include grits, pancakes and eggs. The cafeteria-style atmosphere makes guests feel at home, which is one reason for Longstreet’s status as a local favorite. The walls are also adorned with Gainesville artifacts from years past, which adds to the smalltown appeal.

Where: 1043 Riverside Terrace, Gainesville; 405 Pearl Nix Parkway, Gainesville

More info: 770-287-0820

Loretta’s Country Kitchen

Nestled in the heart of Oakwood is Loretta’s Country Kitchen, a local spot that has served up Southern homestyle cooking since 2001. Guests are greeted by a quaint Southern atmosphere and a plethora of Southern breakfast options served up cafeteria style. Also on the menu are french toast and a giant cinnamon swirl for those who crave a little something sweet in the mornings.

Where: 4305 Mundy Mill Road, Oakwood

More info: 770-532-0370

Reid’s Cafe

The small community of Murrayville may not have many dining options to offer, but it does have one that stands out: Reid’s Cafe. Located just off Thompson Bridge Road on the way to Dahlonega, Reid’s Cafe is full of smalltown charm and many classic Southern breakfast items. However, Reid’s is perhaps best known for its homemade biscuits, cooked to a nice golden brown and smothered in bacon grease. You can pick up, dine in or drive through.

Where: 5337 Thompson Bridge Road, Murrayville

More info: 770-535-7744

Rabbittown Cafe

True to its name, Rabbittown Cafe in East Hall makes itself unique thanks to its giant rabbit statue outside and rabbit-related decor inside. The restaurant serves up classic breakfast favorites cafeteria style, including eggs, bacon, grits and hash browns.

Where: 2415 Old Cornelia Highway, Gainesville

More info: 770-287-3695

Curt’s Restaurant

This family-owned restaurant in Flowery Branch serves country classics cafeteria style for breakfast and lunch. It is typically a busy place during breakfast hours.

Where: 3440 Branch Road, Flowery Branch

More info: 770-536-3053

Biscuit Barn

This unassuming spot on Thompson Bridge Road serves homemade buttermilk biscuits made fresh daily and loaded grit bowls. However, the most notable item on the menu for many local residents might be their sweet tea, which is strong on tea flavor and not quite as sweet as some. You can dine in, pick up or drive through.

Where: 3605 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville

More info: 678-316-3009

IHOP

The pancake house chain not only serves their world-famous pancakes but also a variety of breakfast foods including omelets, crepes and french toast.

Where: 430 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SW, Gainesville

More info: 770-539-9120

Dairy Queen

The famous fast-food ice cream chain serves up a savory breakfast as well. The breakfast menu includes biscuits, gravy, pancakes, sausage and bacon.

Where: 951 Green St. NE # NW, Gainesville

More info: 770-532-6929

Gainesville Coffee Shop at Lawrence Pharmacy

The relaxed atmosphere and friendly staff at the Gainesville Coffee Shop makes it a great breakfast or lunch spot. The menu offers biscuits, oatmeal, pancakes, omelets, breakfast sandwiches and eggs.

Where: 631 Broad St. SE, Gainesville

More info: gainesvillecoffeeshop.com

Whole Being Cafe

Whole Being Cafe, situated in a brick building in historic downtown Flowery Branch, is a welcoming coffee shop with an updated interior and cozy loft area upstairs. The cafe serves coffee, teas and smoothies in addition to their unique breakfast menu of avocado toast, burritos, and sandwiches. Gluten free options are also available.

Where: 5510 Main St, Flowery Branch

More info: www.wholebeingcafe.com

Talmo Market Grill

The traditional restaurant located in historic downtown Talmo offers breakfast and lunch. Talmo Market Grill serves a variety of biscuits with attentive service and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Where: 558 Main St, Talmo

More info: 706-929-5127

Danny’s Donuts

The family-owned business, with a growing presence in Hall County, serves handcrafted donuts made fresh daily. The menu at Danny’s Donuts also includes croissants, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, boba tea, smoothies and coffee.

Where: 417 Main St. SW No. 4415, Gainesville; 975 Dawsonville Highway Suite 19, Gainesville; 4037 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch

More info: dannys-donuts.com

This list was compiled based on nominations made during the Best of Hall County 2022. Voting for Best of Hall 2023 begins Oct. 1, 2022.