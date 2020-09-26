Opinion: Trump doesn’t care about environment

Three weeks ago, Trump went to Jupiter, Florida, and proclaimed that he was the “environmental president.” He said that because he blocked offshore drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The problem with this lie is that this had already been banned under Obama along the whole Atlantic coast, but Trump reversed that when he took office.

Now he has banned it off the coast of states with Republican governors but left it for the rest of the east coast. And he has opened up drilling in the Arctic. This comes at a time when there is a glut in American oil — it is being stored in tankers all over the country because no one wants to buy it!

On Sept. 14, Trump went to California to look at the damage from the raging wildfires. At a conference with officials from California who talked about the importance of fighting climate change he said, “it will start getting cooler, just you watch.” When this statement was questioned by one of the panel members, who said that science says it is not going to get cooler, Trump said, “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

There have been 26 deaths, thousands have had to evacuate and whole towns have been destroyed. And no, Donald, it is not because they didn’t sweep the forest floor — it is the extreme heat and drought of climate change. And the fires are still raging on!

Meanwhile, five named tropical cyclones were swirling in the Atlantic at one time. This is a record-tying number of hurricanes at one time. Hurricane Sally landed on the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane and caused widespread flooding, wind damage and power outages and at least four deaths. Tropical Storm Beta hit Texas on Tuesday and caused widespread damage in Houston. So far nine named storms have hit the U.S. and we still have two months left in hurricane season!

But Trump continues to support the fossil fuel industry, and as we work to replace coal and gas plants with solar and wind and change to electric vehicles, the fossil fuel industry is trying desperately to find new uses for its toxic product.

They are going to transform the fossil fuels into a torrent of plastics, industrial chemicals and pesticides that will worsen the climate crisis and pollute our air and water. And they continue to get subsidies from the federal government to sell their poisonous product!

Trump doesn’t care about the health and well-being of the American people. He only cares about himself and his wealthy cronies who help him make money while Americans die at his hand.

Bette Holland

Dawsonville