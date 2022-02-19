Opinion: Here are 20 tenets of Republicanism

During President Biden’s press conference on Jan. 20, he asked a question that revealed his pathetic unawareness of the political landscape: “What are Republicans for?” Well, sir, here are 20 tenacious tenets of Republicanism:



“One nation, under God” – America was founded upon Judeo-Christian values. Hell-bent secularists must never turn us into a godless nation.

America first – Unapologetic patriots salute this exceptional “land of the free, home of the brave” nation.

U.S. Constitution allegiance – U.S. Supreme Court justices should interpret the original intent of the Constitution, not legislate from the bench. Congress has amended this brilliant document only 27 times since 1788.

States rights – The 10th Amendment is clear: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

Limited federal government – When the states crafted the national government, our Founding Fathers worried a burgeoning federal bureaucracy would abuse its constitutional powers. They were right. Prime example: Washington’s liberal politicians enact social welfare programs that addict and control their voters.

Capitalism – Free enterprise makes possible the American dream; it becomes a nagging nightmare with socialism.

Low taxes – This policy propels business expansion. Subsequently, unemployment plummets, profits increase and the economy prospers.

Minimal federal regulations – This policy sparks small business startups, the heart of the American economy.

Mighty military – Diplomacy is definitely desired, but “peace through strength” is the doctrine most understood by dictators.

Secure southern border – Finish the wall, enforce immigration laws and keep drugs and criminals out of America.

Energy independence – America’s abundant energy resources should be tapped to the maximum. The “Green New Deal” is an economic and environmental boondoggle.

Law and order – A civilized society arrests and prosecutes criminals, has zero tolerance for rioters and looters, fully funds police departments and respects law enforcement officers.

Right to bear arms – Law-abiding citizens must be able to protect themselves from criminals and, God forbid, a totalitarian takeover.

Free speech – Courageous conservative voices won’t be silenced by political correctness, cancel culture, wokeness and equity (equal outcomes).

Freedom of religion – This foundational liberty creates a culture that values civility, morality and faith in God. It’s the antithesis of freedom from religion.

Sanctity of life – Abortion-on-demand deprives defenseless babies of their right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Roe vs. Wade must go.

Traditional marriage – The nuclear family is the basic building block of society.

Voter integrity – States, not the federal government, should ratify “easy to vote, hard to cheat” election laws.

School choice – When government-funded curriculums and teachers’ unions don’t serve the best interests of students, more parents will trust private academies, charter schools and home-schooling with their children’s education.