Opinion: Fishing is a hobby useful for relaxation

I believe fishing with live or artificial bait can be one of the most relaxing pastimes a person can get involved in as a hobby. Whether you’re out with buddies or by yourself on a boat or a kayak, it is no doubt that you’ll have fun, regardless of the outcome. Fishing is a great way to disconnect from our busy world of school, work and everyday living and reconnect with nature. Out on the lake, pond, river or stream, spending time on the tranquil water, listening to sounds of nature — from bird songs to wind patterns will help our brains relax. Fishing will take you to another place and brighten up your day or the upcoming week.

Studies show that getting away from electronics and the feeling of always being on the go can help reduce high blood pressure, emotional stresses and help you live a longer, healthier life.

I encourage each one of you to grab your tackle box or a few worms from the garden or a can of corn, your favorite rods because this weekend looks like a sunny one with low pressure, which means the bites will be good!

Have fun, be one with nature and enjoy!





Samuel Shoemaker

Oakwood