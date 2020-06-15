Opinion: Coincidence these counties reported no election issues?

I find it interesting that last night in the counties of Gwinnett, Hall, Forsyth, Cherokee and Cobb, all Republican-run counties, there were no complaints of long lines, slow voting process, lack of supplies or poll workers not showing up.



However, the counties of Fulton, Henry and DeKalb, all Democrat-run counties, had long lines, supply shortages, poll workers not showing up and poorly trained poll workers, giving ammunition to Stacey Abrams to come down from her perch in D.C. to criticize Georgia voting once again.

Think about it, intentional or just coincidence? I don't believe in coincidence when it happens several times in a row!

Dean Warnock

Gainesville