Opinion: Changing times changes nothing

Pretty much everyone dutifully turned their clocks back an hour this past weekend. I admit not changing one clock yet in one of our cars. We’ll get to it. Of course, this follows turning our clocks ahead an hour earlier this year.



No, it’s not one of those weird 2020 things. It happens every year.

So, what happens after we do this? Days are still 24 hours long. The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Planet Earth still orbits the sun. But we still “spring ahead” and “fall back.”

A couple of states don’t take part in this: Arizona and Hawaii. The folks in American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands also decline to take part.

So, what do they know that we don’t? Perhaps this: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” (No, Albert Einstein never said that, but the thought is still spot on. As is his theory of relativity.)

Let’s make time great again! We start with leaving our clocks alone.

Brian Olson

Gainesville