Tornado watch issued for Hall County

A tornado watch has been issued for Hall County until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Severe thunderstorms accompanied by wind gusts exceeding 60 mph are expected to come through Hall County Tuesday evening, according to Senior Forecaster with the National Weather Service Nicole Listemaa.

“As this line comes through, some of the thunder storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph…and there’s going to be some locally heavy rainfall also,” Listemaa said.

Listemaa said the front of severe weather now coming through northwest Georgia could reach Hall County between 5-6:30 p.m., likely hitting the region in consecutive waves and continuing throughout the night.

“We’re going to have several waves of thunderstorms overnight,” Listemaa said.

Listemaa said people should take shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued, ideally below ground level or in an enclosed area.

“If a tornado warning is issued, you need to go to your safe space – an interior room with no windows would be a good place, or under stairs or if you have a basement,” she said. “Stay away from windows, watch for falling trees, large limbs. If a flash flood warning is issued, please do not drive over roadways that are covered with water.”

Listemaa advised residents to stay home after nightfall, specifically to minimize the chances of encountering downed power lines – which can be fatal.

“At night, that can be very difficult to see,” Listemaa said. “...if you can, stay home, stay inside and watch the weather or listen for warnings on the radio.”