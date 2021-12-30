Tornado brought down trees, caused home damage in South Hall

A tornado that touched down overnight Thursday brought down dozens of trees and caused damage to homes and private docks in South Hall, according to authorities.
Hall County Emergency Management Director Casey Ramsey said local officials are anticipating some severe weather on Saturday, Jan. 1, and preparing for colder temperatures after that, though they are not expecting any wintry weather.
Emergency management and the National Weather Service conducted storm surveys Thursday, Dec. 30, on Gaines Ferry Road.
NWS officials determined that an EF-0 tornado, which is the lowest rating on the scale, touched down around 12:03 a.m. Thursday in the area.
“The path was estimated at 2 miles long, roughly 75 yards wide, and max winds of 75 mph,” Ramsey wrote in an email.
Ramsey estimated more than 100 trees down in that area. He did not have specific numbers for private property damage, and no injuries were reported.
NWS said there is a chance for thunderstorms Friday, Dec. 31, across North Georgia with the possibility of “gusty to damaging winds, periods of heavy rain and occasional cloud-to-ground lightning.”
More rounds of thunderstorms could come on Saturday and Sunday, NWS said.