Hall County official urges preparedness as Hurricane Zeta could bring damaging winds, heavy rain

Forecasters say Hall County is under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch as Hurricane Zeta approaches, and Hall's emergency management agency is urging residents to be prepared.
National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Morgan said Hall residents can expect sustained winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as 1 to 3 inches of rain. The worst of the storm is expected to hit Hall County around midnight, going through the morning on Thursday and then tapering off into Thursday afternoon, according to Morgan.
Casey Ramsey, Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency director, said due to soil saturation from recent rainfall, Hall County EMA is expecting “a significant amount of trees and power lines” to be felled due to the storm.
Ramsey advised Hall residents against entering sitting or moving water or approaching downed power lines. He also said anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911, adding that there would be extra 911 dispatchers available Thursday night to handle an expected influx of calls.
Gainesville and Hall school systems will be holding school remotely Thursday due to the storm.
Ramsey said Hall County EMA had a briefing with the National Weather Service Wednesday afternoon to get the latest updates on how the storm is expected to affect Hall County. He said he has also been in contact with road maintenance personnel, public safety and both the Gainesville City and Hall County school systems to keep all local agencies up to date.
Hall County EMA will be opening its Emergency Operations Center overnight, and members of the team will be working “until completion of the storm,” Ramsey said.
He said the strongest winds are expected to occur in the western and southwestern portions of the county, but warned that all areas of Hall County will be affected.
“The difference in 50 mile an hour winds and 40 mile an hour winds – it's still going to be pretty strong and damaging,” he said.
Ramsey advised that all Hall County residents have an emergency plan for if they lose power or are unable to travel to grocery stores due to road closures. He recommended everyone have three days’ worth of supplies, including food and bottled water.
He added that residents should be keeping up to date on the latest updates through news sources and the weather service, as well as through the Hall County EMA citizens alert system, which can be reached at alerts.hallcounty.org. Through the system, anyone can receive weather alert updates by phone, text, email, fax or pager.
Hall County residents can also stay up to date on road closures through the county’s website. Currently, parts of Bald Eagle Trail, B. Clarke Road, Hensley Road, Forrester Road and Webb Girth Road are still closed for repairs due to damage incurred earlier this month from Hurricane Delta. Ramsey said the website will be kept up to date with new closures if they are necessary.
Both Jackson EMC and Georgia Power also addressed the potential for outages due to storm damage, and have provided resources for tracking outages.
Jackson EMC will be regularly updating its outage map, as well as providing updates on its Twitter and Facebook pages. Outages can be reported by calling 1-800-245-4044 or by visiting the Jackson EMC website.
Georgia Power will also be updating its outage map throughout the duration of the storm. Outages for Georgia Power users can be reported on the Georgia Power Website or by calling 888-891-0938.