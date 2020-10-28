Hall County official urges preparedness as Hurricane Zeta could bring damaging winds, heavy rain

Forecasters say Hall County is under a tropical storm warning and flash flood watch as Hurricane Zeta approaches, and Hall's emergency management agency is urging residents to be prepared.

National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Morgan said Hall residents can expect sustained winds of 20 to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as 1 to 3 inches of rain. The worst of the storm is expected to hit Hall County around midnight, going through the morning on Thursday and then tapering off into Thursday afternoon, according to Morgan.

Casey Ramsey, Hall County’s Emergency Management Agency director, said due to soil saturation from recent rainfall, Hall County EMA is expecting “a significant amount of trees and power lines” to be felled due to the storm.

Ramsey advised Hall residents against entering sitting or moving water or approaching downed power lines. He also said anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911, adding that there would be extra 911 dispatchers available Thursday night to handle an expected influx of calls.

Gainesville and Hall school systems will be holding school remotely Thursday due to the storm.