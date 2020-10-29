BREAKING
BREAKING: Hall election files leaked by hackers, reports show
A computer hacker who took over Hall County networks in a ransomware attack first reported Oct. 7 has released election files after a ransom was not paid, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
These roads are closed across Gainesville, Hall County after Zeta storm
10302020 WEATHER 3
A tree across Bradford Street in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020. - photo by Scott Rogers

Dozens of Gainesville streets are closed after what police called “widespread damage” following the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moving across the region overnight Oct. 29. 

Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said law enforcement is advising people to stay off the roads as much as possible so that utility crews can clear the streets. 

Holbrook said there are still live power lines in certain areas that need to be secured. 

“The problem at this point is getting the utility crews to scenes,” Holbrook said. “They need to secure the scene before the trees can be cut, so (they’re) getting to things as fast as possible. It’s just there’s widespread damage.” 

Holbrook did not have an estimate on trees down but called it a “substantial amount.” 

Any intersection without a working traffic light should be considered a four-way stop, and officers are out at some intersections directing traffic. 

The city of Gainesville has a list of closed roads, which as of 1:30 p.m. Included the following: 

  • Alta Vista Road 

  • Beechwood Boulevard    

  • Bradford Street at Stillwood Drive and at Rudolph Street         

  • Chattahoochee Drive  

  • Chestatee Road            

  • Crescent Drive                 

  • Crystal Court             

  • Dunlap Landing Road                 

  • Dunn Drive 

  • East Lake Drive at Peninsula Road             

  • Edgewood Circle                 

  • Enota Avenue NE             

  • Etta Vesta Circle                 

  • Green Street SE               

  • Holly Drive at Springway Drive             

  • Hwy. 129/Athens Highway at Monroe Drive             

  • Lakeshore Drive             

  • Lanier Avenue             

  • Lanier Springs Drive NW                 

  • Lee Street NW             

  • Main Street                 

  • Mountain View Drive                 

  • Norton Drive NE             

  • Nottingham Drive 

  • Old Hamilton Place      

  • Park Hill Drive NE at Enota Avenue             

  • Park Street    

  • Piedmont Avenue at Green Street Circle             

  • Pearl Nix Parkway   

  • Rainey Street at Martin Alley     

  • Ridgewood Avenue          

  • Ridgewood Terrace                 

  • Riverside Drive             

  • Robinhood Trail at Fairview Drive         

  • Roper Hill Road        

  • Thompson Bridge Road at Enota Avenue NW and at Christopher Drive     

  • Washington Street SW   

  • Wessell Drive          

  • White Sulphur Road              

  • Wilshire Road  

  • Woodland Drive at Montrose Drive         

  • Woodland Way NE                 

  • Woodlawn Avenue 

 

The Times is working to obtain on a list of Hall County roads that are blocked. 

Check for updates. 

