These roads are closed across Gainesville, Hall County after Zeta storm

Dozens of Gainesville streets are closed after what police called “widespread damage” following the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moving across the region overnight Oct. 29.



Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said law enforcement is advising people to stay off the roads as much as possible so that utility crews can clear the streets.

Holbrook said there are still live power lines in certain areas that need to be secured.

“The problem at this point is getting the utility crews to scenes,” Holbrook said. “They need to secure the scene before the trees can be cut, so (they’re) getting to things as fast as possible. It’s just there’s widespread damage.”