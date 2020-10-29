These roads are closed across Gainesville, Hall County after Zeta storm

Dozens of Gainesville streets are closed after what police called “widespread damage” following the remnants of Hurricane Zeta moving across the region overnight Oct. 29.
Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said law enforcement is advising people to stay off the roads as much as possible so that utility crews can clear the streets.
Holbrook said there are still live power lines in certain areas that need to be secured.
“The problem at this point is getting the utility crews to scenes,” Holbrook said. “They need to secure the scene before the trees can be cut, so (they’re) getting to things as fast as possible. It’s just there’s widespread damage.”
Holbrook did not have an estimate on trees down but called it a “substantial amount.”
Any intersection without a working traffic light should be considered a four-way stop, and officers are out at some intersections directing traffic.
The city of Gainesville has a list of closed roads, which as of 1:30 p.m. Included the following:
Alta Vista Road
Beechwood Boulevard
Bradford Street at Stillwood Drive and at Rudolph Street
Chattahoochee Drive
Chestatee Road
Crescent Drive
Crystal Court
Dunlap Landing Road
Dunn Drive
East Lake Drive at Peninsula Road
Edgewood Circle
Enota Avenue NE
Etta Vesta Circle
Green Street SE
Holly Drive at Springway Drive
Hwy. 129/Athens Highway at Monroe Drive
Lakeshore Drive
Lanier Avenue
Lanier Springs Drive NW
Lee Street NW
Main Street
Mountain View Drive
Norton Drive NE
Nottingham Drive
Old Hamilton Place
Park Hill Drive NE at Enota Avenue
Park Street
Piedmont Avenue at Green Street Circle
Pearl Nix Parkway
Rainey Street at Martin Alley
Ridgewood Avenue
Ridgewood Terrace
Riverside Drive
Robinhood Trail at Fairview Drive
Roper Hill Road
Thompson Bridge Road at Enota Avenue NW and at Christopher Drive
Washington Street SW
Wessell Drive
White Sulphur Road
Wilshire Road
Woodland Drive at Montrose Drive
Woodland Way NE
Woodlawn Avenue
The Times is working to obtain on a list of Hall County roads that are blocked.
Check for updates.