PHOTOS: Storm damage across Hall County following remnants of Hurricane Zeta

A tree falls across Shawnee Drive in Oakwood Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
A large tree at 403 Green St. fell into Southern Realty's property during storms on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
A large tree takes down power lines and blocks part of Main Street SW Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Gainesville.
A broken sewage pipe, downed power line and fallen tree have led to a road closure on Lakeshore Dr. near Dawsonville Highway on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Gainesville.
A Georgia Power crew works on a downed power line on Lakeshore Drive on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Gainesville.
North Hall resident Kimberly Robinson said she and her husband awoke to the sound of a tree crashing to the ground at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Robinson's car and porch took damage.
North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland reported damage and a power outage on Thursday afternoon, following storms related to Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of North Georgia Wildlife Park)
A tree across Garden Boulevard is cut up Thursday, Oct, 29, 2020, following early morning high winds
A tree branch has punctured the ceiling inside Southern Realty of North Georgia on Green Street in Gainesville after storms overnight Oct. 29, 2020.
Crews repair a power line along Green Street Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, following early morning high winds.
A crew arrives at a tree across Ridgewood Terrace in Gainesville.
A broken pole and transformer rests in a Stillwood Drive yard in Gainesville.
A tree across Bradford Street in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.
A car is covered by tree limbs along Ridgewood Avenue in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.
A tree on a house on Tanglewood Avenue in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.
A tree is down across Garden Boulevard off Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.
