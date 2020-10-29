BREAKING
BREAKING: Hall election files leaked by hackers, reports show
A computer hacker who took over Hall County networks in a ransomware attack first reported Oct. 7 has released election files after a ransom was not paid, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
PHOTOS: Storm damage across Hall County following remnants of Hurricane Zeta
10302020 WEATHER 11.jpg

A tree falls across Shawnee Drive in Oakwood Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

by Megan Reed
10302020 WEATHER 12.jpg

A large tree at 403 Green St. fell into Southern Realty's property during storms on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 10.jpg

A large tree at 403 Green St. fell into Southern Realty's property during storms on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 9.jpg

A large tree takes down power lines and blocks part of Main Street SW Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 ROADCLOSURE2.jpg

A broken sewage pipe, downed power line and fallen tree have led to a road closure on Lakeshore Dr. near Dawsonville Highway on Thursday, Oct. 29 in Gainesville.

by Nathan Berg
10302020 ROADCLOSURE1.jpg

A Georgia Power crew works on a downed power line on Lakeshore Drive on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Gainesville.

by Nathan Berg
Car damaged 3.jpg
Car damaged 2.jpg

North Hall resident Kimberly Robinson said she and her husband awoke to the sound of a tree crashing to the ground at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Robinson's car and porch took damage.

Car damaged 1.jpg

North Hall resident Kimberly Robinson said she and her husband awoke to the sound of a tree crashing to the ground at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Robinson's car and porch took damage.

N. Ga Wildlife 1.jpg

North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland reported damage and a power outage on Thursday afternoon, following storms related to Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of North Georgia Wildlife Park)

N. Ga Wildlife 3.jpg

North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland reported damage and a power outage on Thursday afternoon, following storms related to Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of North Georgia Wildlife Park)

N. Ga Wildlife 2.jpg

North Georgia Wildlife Park in Cleveland reported damage and a power outage on Thursday afternoon, following storms related to Tropical Storm Zeta on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo courtesy of North Georgia Wildlife Park)

10302020 WEATHER 7.jpg

A tree across Garden Boulevard is cut up Thursday, Oct, 29, 2020, following early morning high winds

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 8.jpg

A tree branch has punctured the ceiling inside Southern Realty of North Georgia on Green Street in Gainesville after storms overnight Oct. 29, 2020.

by Nathan Berg
10302020 WEATHER 6

Crews repair a power line along Green Street Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, following early morning high winds.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 5

A crew arrives at a tree across Ridgewood Terrace in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 4

A broken pole and transformer rests in a Stillwood Drive yard in Gainesville.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 3

A tree across Bradford Street in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 2

A car is covered by tree limbs along Ridgewood Avenue in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.

by Scott Rogers
10302020 WEATHER 1

A tree on a house on Tanglewood Avenue in Gainesville following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.

by Scott Rogers
403 Green St..jpg

A large tree at 403 Green St. fell into Southern Realty's property during storms on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

by Shannon Casas
Garden Blvd near Thompson Bridge Road.jpg

A tree is down across Garden Boulevard off Thompson Bridge Road in North Hall following overnight storms Oct. 29, 2020.

by Shannon Casas
403 Green St. 2.jpg

A large tree at 403 Green St. fell into Southern Realty's property during storms on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

by Shannon Casas