North Georgia closings, delays and changes at schools, government offices due to Hurricane Zeta

The following schools, colleges, universities and government offices have announced changes for Thursday, Oct. 29, due to the weather Hurricane Zeta is forecasted to bring to North Georgia.
Schools, colleges and universities
- Dawson County Schools: Closed
- Forsyth County Schools: Closed
- Gainesville City School System: Remote school
- Habersham County Schools: Closed
- Hall County School District: Remote school
- Lakeview Academy: Remote school, with lower school starting at 9 a.m. and middle and upper school following A, B, C and D periods at 11 a.m.
- Lanier Technical College: Remote classes
- Lumpkin County Schools: Closed
- University of North Georgia: Office opening delayed until 9 a.m., in-person classes starting at 9:30 a.m., as originally scheduled
Additional information about school closings
Government
- Gainesville: Delayed opening to 10 a.m. for all city administrative offices and facilities and Gainesville Connection and Hall County Dial-A-Ride
- Hall County: Delayed opening to 10 a.m. for all government facilities, including delayed court hearings to 10 a.m. However, early voting locations will open at 7 a.m. as planned.
Other
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Lanier: Programs canceled