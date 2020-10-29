BREAKING
BREAKING: Hall election files leaked by hackers, reports show
A computer hacker who took over Hall County networks in a ransomware attack first reported Oct. 7 has released election files after a ransom was not paid, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Two in downtown Buford found dead after tree falls, pins them inside home
Gwinnett fire truck.jpg

Two people in Buford were found dead Thursday, Oct. 29, in their home after a tree fell on the house and pinned them, according to authorities. 

Gwinnett County firefighters and police were called around 12:26 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of West Garner Street NE in Buford. 

Gwinnett Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said the tree fell over the bed and pinned the two people, who were found dead inside the home. 

The fire department’s technical rescue team are trying to figure out how to remove the tree and recover the bodies, Rutledge said. 

The identities of the two people have not been released. 

No further information was available. 

Regional events