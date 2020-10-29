Two in downtown Buford found dead after tree falls, pins them inside home

Two people in Buford were found dead Thursday, Oct. 29, in their home after a tree fell on the house and pinned them, according to authorities.
Gwinnett County firefighters and police were called around 12:26 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 500 block of West Garner Street NE in Buford.
Gwinnett Fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said the tree fell over the bed and pinned the two people, who were found dead inside the home.
The fire department’s technical rescue team are trying to figure out how to remove the tree and recover the bodies, Rutledge said.
The identities of the two people have not been released.
No further information was available.