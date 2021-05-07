WeGo is going downtown for evening shuttle service. Here are details

WeGo, a public transportation service that operates much like Uber or Lyft, is rolling out a downtown shuttle service on May 13.
The service, operating 6-9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, will be free until June 14, then will be $3 for each one-way trip, or the normal fare.
Two WeGo vehicles will be based at Gainesville’s downtown parking deck, ready to shuttle people to restaurants and shops around the square.
The route will run from Main Street to the square, then to Academy Street, Green Street, E.E. Butler Parkway and Jesse Jewell Parkway back to Main, said Phillippa Lewis Moss, director of Gainesville-Hall County Community Services.
“This is an effort for the city to encourage continued shopping and eating around the square, and minimize any negative impacts on the businesses,” Moss said.
Traffic downtown has been slowed recently by construction projects scattered throughout the area, including the city’s own streetscaping efforts affecting roadways and sidewalks.