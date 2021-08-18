The latest on a planned roundabout on Hog Mountain Road in South Hall

An open house concerning a planned roundabout and other improvements on Hog Mountain Road at Cash Road in South Hall is set for Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The public will be able to view a design for the roundabout, which would be close to where a 334-unit apartment complex is being built.

“We will also be available to discuss targeted safety improvements such as patching and eventual resurfacing,” said Srikanth Yamala, director of Hall County public works and utilities, in a press release Wednesday, Aug. 18.

“Staff is evaluating a few citizen complaints we received regarding improvements to Cash Road,” Yamala said in an earlier email to The Times.

Traffic can be especially difficult for Cash Road motorists turning left or right onto busy Hog Mountain Road, which runs between Falcon Parkway/Ga. 13 and Spout Springs Road and past Flowery Branch High School.

The $2.35 million roundabout was one of Hall County’s remaining special purpose local option sales tax projects before the current SPLOST VIII was approved by voters in November 2019 and kicked in July 1, 2020.

Woodfield Development is building the apartments, along with 20,000 square feet of commercial space facing Hog Mountain Road, including 10,000 square feet for a restaurant.

“With the pending Cash Road roundabout coming, that intersection is going to be a great corner as the Hog Mountain corridor expands in the future,” said Patrick Kassin of Woodfield Development in an earlier interview.

No formal presentation is planned at the open house, which is set for 5:30-7 p.m. at Mulberry Creek Community Center at 4491 J M Turk Road.



