PHOTOS: Hall County Schools hosts 5th annual Tool Expo Hall County School District students along with other North Georgia high schools participate in the annual Tool Expo Tuesday, April 15, 2026, at the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center sponsored by Lanier College and Career Academy. The Expo helps students interested in the trades meet with representatives of construction industries while introducing them to potential career paths and some hands on experience. - photo by Scott Rogers Hall County Schools held its fifth annual Tool Expo on Wednesday, April 15.