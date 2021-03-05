I-985 interchange work could delay traffic this weekend

Motorists should expect delays because of weekend bridge rehabilitation on Interstate 985 northbound at the Queen City Parkway/Ga. 60 interchange.



Weather permitting, an interstate lane and entrance ramp at the exit are set to be closed from 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, until 6 a.m. Monday, March 7, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Motorists wanting to go north on I-985 from Queen City Parkway will need first to go south on I-985 to the Mundy Mill Road/Ga. 53 exit, where they can get on the northbound on-ramp to the interstate..

The bridge under construction is on I-985 over Ga. 60. The overall project is expected to be complete by November 2021, the DOT said in a press release Thursday, March 4.