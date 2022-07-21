These are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Gainesville and Hall County

At least once a week, Bob Swoszowski takes a trip over to the McDonald’s restaurant he owns on Dawsonville Highway.
He knows that if you’re coming into town from Dawsonville Highway, it will take eight to 10 minutes to get through the series of traffic lights.
“If you’re going to be out that way, you better learn to be patient,” Swoszowski said.
10 most dangerous intersections
As determined for 2021 by the Gainesville Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization
Dawsonville Highway at McEver Road
Dawsonville Highway at Beechwood Boulevard
Dawsonville Highway at Green Hill Circle
Browns Bridge Road at McEver Road
Green Street at Ridgewood Avenue
Queen City Parkway at W Ridge Road
Jesse Jewell Parkway at EE Butler Parkway
EE Butler Parkway at W Ridge Road
John Morrow Jr Parkway at Jesse Jewell Parkway
McEver Road at Lanier Islands Parkway
Drivers should also be cautious on the road.
The intersection with McEver Road, just feet from the McDonald’s, had the most crashes out of any intersection in 2021 and more than double of nearby No. 2 on the list: Dawsonville Highway at Beechwood Boulevard.
“My guess is people are just impatient and in a hurry,” Swoszowski said, who was surprised when hearing the statistics.
The Gainesville Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization compiled data ahead of its meeting Wednesday, July 20, on 2021 crash data.
Joseph Boyd, the transportation planning director, said some have attributed the crashes to distracted driving, but he pointed to the fact that the overall population growth in the area will likely mean more crashes
No. 3 on the list of 2021 crashes was Dawsonville Highway at Green Hill Circle.
The intersections ranking No. 6-9 all involved either W Ridge Road, Queen City Parkway, Jesse Jewell Parkway or EE Butler Parkway.
Gainesville Police Lt. Brett Peck said one of the most successful solutions to prevent traffic crashes in the Dawsonville Highway area has been concentrated patrols with the department’s traffic unit.
“There’s rarely a crash during the time we do those patrols,” Peck said. “Unfortunately, it’s getting harder and harder out there. … There’s 18 driveways between McEver Road and Ahaluna Drive on Dawsonville Highway, so there’s so many entrances and exits.”
Before the traffic light on McEver Road was installed, Pure Pho & Grill co-owner Bien Tran could not head back to Oakwood using the road.
Tran has seen a handful of wrecks at the Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road.
His customers often park on the side or the back of the building.
“I do see them struggle backing out when they park in the front of my restaurant,” Tran said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation has planned to widen Dawsonville Highway, making it a six-lane road between Ahaluna Drive and Shallowford Road.
The DOT said last year that by doing the widening project, “there will be a reduction in the vehicle delay of approximately 28% in the morning and 40% in the evening.”
Peck was not surprised that Dawsonville Highway at McEver Road led the list of crashes by such a wide margin.
One issue leading to crashes in that area are drivers “carrying the speed” from Dawsonville Highway outside of the city, where the speed limit is higher, Peck said.
“That’s when we get a lot of our rear-end accidents … just people not leaving enough room between them and the vehicle in front of them,” Peck said. “That’s why we do focus a lot of speed enforcement on Dawsonville Highway.”
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon said they have identified Green Hill Circle to Shallowford Road as a way to move some of the traffic off of Dawsonville Highway.
“All of that traffic that’s coming from the shopping center or from Chick-fil-A or from the movie theater can take a right onto Green Hill Circle and will be able to go out up to Shallowford Road,” Couvillon said. “I don’t know if that’s going to lessen the traffic 20%, 15%, but if you take a little bit of that traffic off of Dawsonville Highway, I think that can go a long way in helping with these crash numbers.”
Couvillon said they are down to the last few parcels of right-of-way acquisition but are ready to start construction once that is done.
There were 1,603 more wrecks between 2020 and 2021 in Hall County, jumping from 8,026 crashes to 9,629 crashes.
Peck said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the biggest reasons for the jump, as more people were working from home or operating under lockdown procedures in 2020.
Gainesville Police participated in the Thunder Task Force, which is operated by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, from Thursday July 14, through Sunday, July 17.
During the task force weekend, police set up a concentrated patrol near the pedestrian bridge over Jesse Jewell Parkway. Jesse Jewell Parkway at EE Butler Parkway ranked No. 7 on 2021’s crash list with 36 collisions.
Peck said the department collaborated with other agencies, who acted as spotters during the weekend operation focusing on speeders and possibly impaired/distracted drivers.
“They were calling them out faster than we could get them stopped,” Peck said, though he did not have specific numbers for that.
Many of the routes with high crash numbers are state highways, Couvillon said, which will require cooperation between local and state officials.
When asked for advice on ways to stay safe, Peck advised drivers to “make driving your priority” and put the phone down.
For people leaving restaurants or other businesses, the lieutenant said drivers should make sure they have everything settled in their vehicles before they leave.
“Distracted driving goes a lot farther than just phones,” he said. “Anything that’s taking your eyes off the road is a distraction.”