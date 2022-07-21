These are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Gainesville and Hall County

Drivers should also be cautious on the road.

The intersection with McEver Road, just feet from the McDonald’s, had the most crashes out of any intersection in 2021 and more than double of nearby No. 2 on the list: Dawsonville Highway at Beechwood Boulevard.

“My guess is people are just impatient and in a hurry,” Swoszowski said, who was surprised when hearing the statistics.

The Gainesville Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization compiled data ahead of its meeting Wednesday, July 20, on 2021 crash data.

Joseph Boyd, the transportation planning director, said some have attributed the crashes to distracted driving, but he pointed to the fact that the overall population growth in the area will likely mean more crashes

No. 3 on the list of 2021 crashes was Dawsonville Highway at Green Hill Circle.

The intersections ranking No. 6-9 all involved either W Ridge Road, Queen City Parkway, Jesse Jewell Parkway or EE Butler Parkway.

Gainesville Police Lt. Brett Peck said one of the most successful solutions to prevent traffic crashes in the Dawsonville Highway area has been concentrated patrols with the department’s traffic unit.

“There’s rarely a crash during the time we do those patrols,” Peck said. “Unfortunately, it’s getting harder and harder out there. … There’s 18 driveways between McEver Road and Ahaluna Drive on Dawsonville Highway, so there’s so many entrances and exits.”

Before the traffic light on McEver Road was installed, Pure Pho & Grill co-owner Bien Tran could not head back to Oakwood using the road.

Tran has seen a handful of wrecks at the Dawsonville Highway and McEver Road.

His customers often park on the side or the back of the building.

“I do see them struggle backing out when they park in the front of my restaurant,” Tran said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has planned to widen Dawsonville Highway, making it a six-lane road between Ahaluna Drive and Shallowford Road.

The DOT said last year that by doing the widening project, “there will be a reduction in the vehicle delay of approximately 28% in the morning and 40% in the evening.”

Peck was not surprised that Dawsonville Highway at McEver Road led the list of crashes by such a wide margin.

One issue leading to crashes in that area are drivers “carrying the speed” from Dawsonville Highway outside of the city, where the speed limit is higher, Peck said.

“That’s when we get a lot of our rear-end accidents … just people not leaving enough room between them and the vehicle in front of them,” Peck said. “That’s why we do focus a lot of speed enforcement on Dawsonville Highway.”