Top stories in Hall County: Aug. 4, 2025, edition Bob Swoszowski has a promotional sign from 1975 and a photo of the very first McDonald's Monday, July 21, 2025, at his office in Gainesville. The businessman is retiring as owner of many McDonald's restaurants in the area. Swoszowski and his business partner, the late Frank Markette, opened their first McDonald’s location on Jesse Jewell Parkway in Gainesville on April 1, 1973. - photo by Scott Rogers The Top 5 stories last week: A passport fraud case with some big twists and turns, a man who owned 21 McDonalds locally and the latest on cellphone bans in schools.