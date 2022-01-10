Legislature starts slow to what promises to be 40 days dominated by politics

ATLANTA — Georgia's General Assembly opened an election-year session Monday that could be dominated by Republican primary politics, with Gov. Brian Kemp facing internal challengers and some other key Republicans reaching for higher office.



Times are good in some ways for lawmakers, with billions in the bank to spend on election-year pay raises and other goodies. Lawmakers are also likely to find broad agreement on proposals to reform mental health. These are five issues to watch from Hall County’s state legislators.

With the University of Georgia playing for a national football championship Monday, the session's first week will start slow.