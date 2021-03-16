Gainesville DNR region supervisor posthumously honored for ‘lifetime contributions’

A late Georgia Department of Natural Resources region supervisor based in Gainesville has been recognized for lifetime contributions to wildlife law enforcement, according to a DNR press release.
The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Guy Bradley Award honors Capt. Stan Elrod, who was struck and killed by a vehicle in September 2020. According to Officer Down Memorial Page, Elrod was “jogging while on duty as part of his department's wellness program.”
Elrod, 49, was a 28-year veteran of the department and was the Region 2 supervisor in the Gainesville office.
“Stan was an outstanding game warden and a great man and is truly deserving of this award,” said Col. Thomas Barnard, director of Georgia DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. “His legacy will live on in our division well into the future.”
The award, accepted by his widow, Julie, also recognizes “positive impact on the community and the state, selfless devotion to others and outstanding leadership.”
The award is only presented to one state and one federal recipient each year, according to the release issued Tuesday, March 16.