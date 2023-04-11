‘It’s like Christmas out here’: Styrofoam pellets from Marriott construction site rain on downtown square

White pellets have showered downtown Gainesville for the last two weeks, prompting questions and complaints from downtown employees.

What is it?

The flakes are bits of Styrofoam coming from the construction site at Courtyard by Marriott on Green Street, said Taylor Sharrette, president of Ecker Construction, the company finishing work at the hotel.

He said on Monday afternoon that the company is working to resolve the matter and attributed the issue to the latest phases of work on the project.

“(Workers) are rasping the joints – similar to sanding – the foam to get it smooth, so that’s what that is,” he said. “We actually just stopped them from doing that, and we’re going to come up with a solution before we get started back.”

Sharrette cited specific measures his construction crews have taken to mitigate the problem, which he said is a direct result of strong winds.

“The problem is that particular area is so windy…when the wind catches it, it can carry the (Styrofoam) a little further than just the base of the building,” he said.

About 15 workers with Ecker Construction spent several hours vacuuming the area in and around downtown Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“We’re doing everything we can. It is so windy it’s presented a massive problem. We’ll get everything cleaned up. We’ll handle it,” Sharrette said.

Crews will continue to vacuum around the construction site each day for the next two weeks, he said.