‘It’s like Christmas out here’: Styrofoam pellets from Marriott construction site rain on downtown square

White pellets have showered downtown Gainesville for the last two weeks, prompting questions and complaints from downtown employees.
What is it?
The flakes are bits of Styrofoam coming from the construction site at Courtyard by Marriott on Green Street, said Taylor Sharrette, president of Ecker Construction, the company finishing work at the hotel.
He said on Monday afternoon that the company is working to resolve the matter and attributed the issue to the latest phases of work on the project.
“(Workers) are rasping the joints – similar to sanding – the foam to get it smooth, so that’s what that is,” he said. “We actually just stopped them from doing that, and we’re going to come up with a solution before we get started back.”
Sharrette cited specific measures his construction crews have taken to mitigate the problem, which he said is a direct result of strong winds.
“The problem is that particular area is so windy…when the wind catches it, it can carry the (Styrofoam) a little further than just the base of the building,” he said.
About 15 workers with Ecker Construction spent several hours vacuuming the area in and around downtown Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
“We’re doing everything we can. It is so windy it’s presented a massive problem. We’ll get everything cleaned up. We’ll handle it,” Sharrette said.
Crews will continue to vacuum around the construction site each day for the next two weeks, he said.
‘It’s disgusting’
Jessica Brannan, a tattoo artist at The Hive off the downtown square, said she first noticed the white pellets sleeting from the sky when she peered out the window two weeks ago.
Brannan said she’s experienced sinus irritation like coughing and sneezing since the debris started to fall.
“It’s a lot worse first thing in the morning,” she said. “...it’s like Christmas out here. We had to pick Styrofoam out of our cups. We’re breathing it in. It’s in our food. It’s disgusting.”
Profuse winds over the last two weeks have blown the Styrofoam flakes into stormwater drains and Brannan’s tattoo shop. Like the sidewalks and benches downtown, the small white pellets have accumulated on the floor in her work station. She said this poses a potential risk for contamination.
“This is a tattoo shop. We can’t have that blowing in there,” said Brannan, who added that she has filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency.
Bud Whelchel, an assistant manager at Avocados, said he’s had to seat customers indoors in recent weeks because of the falling debris.
“I wouldn’t want to put anybody outside eating because of this,” he said. “They came and cleaned it up and then, all of a sudden, it’ll come right back…I wouldn’t want to sit out here in that stuff.”
Gainesville city officials said on Monday that they’re aware of the issue and have been in contact with Ecker Construction.
“While the crew did take proactive measures to ensure the material didn’t enter nearby storm drains, unfortunately, some of the material did become airborne,” Gainesville spokesperson Christina Santee said in an email Monday. “(Gainesville) has successfully communicated this issue to the crew, who will be making efforts to clean up the site today.”
Going forward, Sharrette’s construction crews will implement a number of procedures to minimize the amount of Styrofoam littering the square.
“We were doing three sides of the building at the same time, moving really fast,” Sharrette said. “...we stopped everybody. We’re going to concentrate on one side of the building at a time. We’re going to wet the building down before we rasp it – that way, the foam doesn’t catch as much air.”
“We are building a cage with a net on it that’s going to go over our boom lift,” he said. “...that will decrease the amount of Styrofoam in the air that floats away. We also have protected all the inlets around that block, so we have protective measures at the mouths of the inlets to keep the foam from washing in the stormwater system.”
Sharrette, who said crews will pause work on days of heavy winds, maintains the Styrofoam is “nonhazardous” to the public.
Polystyrene, a material refined from Styrene that’s used to produce Styrofoam, can pose extensive risks to human health as well as the environment, according to Children’s Environmental Health Network.
“Polystyrene foam not only poses a threat to human health – but can also be harmful to the environment,” the environmental organization states. “Foam is lightweight and is easily blown by wind or washed away by rain into water sources. It is also very brittle, and can break into small pieces that are easy for animals to eat…polystyrene is slow to degrade, and if disposed of improperly, the foam can leach chemicals into the environment harming water sources.”