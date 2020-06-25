Hall County Clerk of Court, another courthouse employee test positive for COVID-19

The Northeast Georgia Health System is sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety so that it can be made available free to non-subscribers as a public service. News coverage is independently reported. We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to The Gainesville Times.
Hall County court officials discovered Wednesday, June 24, that two employees in the Hall County Clerk of Court’s office, including newly reelected Clerk of Court Charles Baker, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Other employees are awaiting test results.
“The testing was requested after employees reported to their supervisor that they had potentially been exposed through social contact outside the office,” according to Court Administrator Jason Stephenson.
Stephenson said no one confirmed or suspected with the virus has had direct contact with the public, and other employees potentially exposed have been notified.
“As a precaution, and due to the close quarters of the office, Mr. Baker has instructed all staff to obtain negative test results before returning to work. All offices and public areas have been cleaned and disinfected,” Stephenson said.