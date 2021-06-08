Foundation Food Group, OSHA battling in court over warrant to inspect facility after fatal nitrogen leak

U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story agreed Tuesday, June 8, with a magistrate judge’s ruling on the warrant and denied the company’s emergency motion for reconsideration.



Story’s order stated that delaying the warrant’s execution is not in the interest of the public and would harm OSHA’s ability to investigate.

“The record supports OSHA’s concern that conditions in the (Foundation Food Group) plant pose a threat to the health and safety of (Foundation Food Group’s) employees, and continued delay in OSHA’s ability to review these conditions risks further harm to these same employees,” according to Story’s order.

According to an order signed by U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Clay Fuller, OSHA began investigating the Jan. 28 leak at the Memorial Park Drive poultry processing plant and “received written and oral complaints from workers concerning other potential violations at the plant, including an ammonia leak from a different refrigeration system than the one involved in the January incident.”