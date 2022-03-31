Who's running for Hall school board post 2? Get to know these 2 candidates

Candidates' thoughts on curriculum

The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.



Cook: “I don’t think critical race theory belongs anywhere in the school. I think it does create more racism and more division,” she said. “It’s not in our schools … but I’m seeing more liberal views in our schools.” She believes parents should be more involved in their children’s education and supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights. She said teachers should have freedom in the classroom, “but they shouldn’t be inherently biased in their views to where the kid doesn’t feel like they can have their opinion. … Open, fair discussion is fine, but not biased or one-sided or canceled.”

Pettitt: “Critical race theory is not in the Hall County curriculum. We don’t teach it, we don’t support it and it’s just not part of what we do.” He said as a board member, he is not terribly invested in the related legislation, given that CRT is not being taught. He noted that CRT has been a much more polarizing topic in other districts. “We don’t have that problem here, I think because we have good leadership and we have a curriculum that teaches history, and it teaches truth, but it doesn’t put anybody down for who they are.” He noted the district’s commitment to transparency and said parents’ rights are a part of the system’s culture.