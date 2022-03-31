Who's running for Hall school board post 2? Get to know these 2 candidates

The Times is presenting candidates’ positions on local issues in print editions through the end of April ahead of the May 24 primary. Early voting begins May 2. For more coverage, visit gainesvilletimes.com/election2022.
What to know about this race: Mark Pettitt is the incumbent, having served since 2018 on the board, and he faces one Republican challenger. The winner of the primary will face Democrat Isabel Martinez Flynn in November.
How to vote: Post 2 covers a portion of south Hall County, but elections are countywide. Voters select either a Republican or Democrat ballot in the primary.
Meet the candidates
Michele Cook
Republican
Residence: Flowery Branch
Occupation: Self-employed
Political experience: None
Family: Married with two children, one at Cherokee Bluff High, one at Cherokee Bluff Middle
Mark Pettitt
Republican
Residence: Chestnut Mountain
Occupation: Workforce development at University of North Georgia
Political experience: Board member since 2018
Family: Single, no children
Candidates' thoughts on staffing
Local school districts have struggled to hire and retain teachers, especially as more teachers have retired. Both Gainesville and Hall County have partnered with the University of North Georgia in establishing a student-teacher residency program. A select number of students will intern in the classroom during their senior year in college and be paid half the salary of an average first-year teacher, about $23,000 in Hall and slightly less in Gainesville. It is part of a broader effort to tackle what some are calling the teacher crisis.
Cook: “That’s one of the biggest things I’m running on because there is a teacher crisis,” she said. “Everywhere I go, I run into a teacher and that’s all they tell me is, ‘We are tired, we are burnt out and nobody listens to us.’” She wants to “give the teachers a voice back.” She is in favor of increasing teacher pay but added that she would need to examine the budget before coming up with a plan. “I think they’ve always been underpaid.”
Pettitt: “The teacher pipeline is certainly cause for concern, but a little less concern for Hall County, where we’re situated a little better than some of our neighbors,” he said. “I’m proud to say that we created an employee assistance program,” which provides counseling, legal support and financial advice. He said he has advocated for extending the 23-year step-increase window for teachers and the district has provided a raise or bonus to teachers since he has been in office. “We’re seeing a lot of folks come to us from neighboring school districts that want to be part of what we’re doing.”
Candidates' thoughts on growth
Hall County’s population has grown by about 13% in the past decade, according to 2020 census data, and Hall school officials have said the south end of the county is expected to grow most rapidly over the next 10 years. A new Cherokee Bluff middle school building is opening next year in South Hall.
Cook: “I know Hall County likes to have the small-school mentality, which I think is probably fine,” though she added that she doesn’t yet have any firm answers on how to accommodate growth in the county. “It’s easy to just say. You have to see numbers and you have to see stuff on paper,” she said. “But, obviously, if you’re going to continue to stay with a small model, you’re gonna have to keep building schools, but I don’t know if that’s sufficient.
Pettitt: “We have seen an incredible amount of growth in my end of the county,” he said. “Currently, we’re not growing in enrollment. We’ve been pretty flat. But we’ve got a lot of apartment buildings coming online in probably the next six months, and I think we’re going to be seeing an uptick in enrollment that we haven’t seen in years.” He described the new Cherokee Bluff Middle School, opening in August, as a “huge relief valve,” able to house 1,500 students. “I’m focused on working with our partners ... and being cognizant of the zoning process for all this high-density residential (development).”
Candidates' thoughts on curriculum
The state legislature has focused efforts this year toward giving parents more control over their children’s education. The Parents’ Bill of Rights will require teachers to make lesson plans available on request. Meanwhile, other bills focus on banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” related to race. Opponents say critical race theory, an examination of how societal structures perpetuate White dominance, isn’t being taught in schools and legislation may restrict open discussions about race, civil rights and history.
Cook: “I don’t think critical race theory belongs anywhere in the school. I think it does create more racism and more division,” she said. “It’s not in our schools … but I’m seeing more liberal views in our schools.” She believes parents should be more involved in their children’s education and supports the Parents’ Bill of Rights. She said teachers should have freedom in the classroom, “but they shouldn’t be inherently biased in their views to where the kid doesn’t feel like they can have their opinion. … Open, fair discussion is fine, but not biased or one-sided or canceled.”
Pettitt: “Critical race theory is not in the Hall County curriculum. We don’t teach it, we don’t support it and it’s just not part of what we do.” He said as a board member, he is not terribly invested in the related legislation, given that CRT is not being taught. He noted that CRT has been a much more polarizing topic in other districts. “We don’t have that problem here, I think because we have good leadership and we have a curriculum that teaches history, and it teaches truth, but it doesn’t put anybody down for who they are.” He noted the district’s commitment to transparency and said parents’ rights are a part of the system’s culture.