What legislators heard from Secretary of State's Office over election integrity concerns

As Georgia finishes its third count of the Nov. 3 presidential race, legislators met with the Secretary of State’s Office and Fulton County officials Thursday to bring forward feedback from their communities about the voting process and look at possible reforms ahead of the next legislative session.



After a year that saw high absentee ballot turnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the implementation of new voting machines, legislators said they wanted their constituents to have faith in the process. The Senate Government Oversight Committee met Thursday to hear from election officials.

“Based on what I’m hearing from the people I represent, we have totally lost confidence in our system, our election system this year,” State Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, said. “... I think we all have a duty as elected officials that represent them. I’m their voice. I’m here today to represent them as citizens. I have a duty to let you know that this issue isn’t going to go away unless we make some changes.”