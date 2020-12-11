What Hall County legislators said about election reform and the next General Assembly

“Our system is complicated in that the counties are involved, the state is involved and the Secretary of State oversees all the elections, and we are dealing with a federal election,” Barr said. “So, you have all facets of government involved, and when that many players get together and that many folks are involved, there are going to be some things that are unusual.”

Gabriel Sterling, the state’s voting system implementation manager, said Thursday the state is investigating 132 cases involving the general election. There have been 250 cases overall this year. The state has 23 investigators, Sterling said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation met with Secretary of State’s Office officials after receiving a request to assist them with investigations.

GBI agents will do interviews and investigate allegations of fraud reported to the state, according to an email from a GBI spokeswoman. One investigation involves “custody of ballots” in Hall, although state and local officials have declined to provide details on the case.

Sterling said one of the investigations focuses on voter review panels in DeKalb County. Another investigation involves Coffee County in south Georgia and its handling of the recount.

Sterling has spoken sharply about the integrity of the election saying “it has all gone too far,” referencing threats of violence against those working in elections over allegations of fraud.

Overall, election law “needs to be tweaked,” Miller said. “We don’t want to be in a position where we are suppressing votes. We want to make sure that every legal vote is counted and that every illegal vote is cast out.”

Miller was the only one of the legislators who mentioned filing specific election legislation

Dubnik said that he does not have plans to introduce his own election legislation but expects election reform to be a top issue in the next legislative session.

“Having a system in place that renews and maintains confidence in voters is going to be key,” he said. “I’m happy to look at anything and everything, but probably have it centered around absentee, vote-by-mail process, policies, things like signature verification, how that works.”

The legislature needs to look at the signature verification process and claims of people voting in multiple states, Barr said.

“If we, being you, I and all voters, lose the confidence in our election system, we have then lost our system of government,” he said. “So this is the most paramount thing that the legislature has to look at in 2021, other than our constitutional duty of the budget.”