What the Hall County Elections Board says it needs and why it needs it

Does the Hall County elections office have the infrastructure to handle the upcoming municipal and general primary elections?



For now, the Hall County elections board doesn’t think so.

“One of the things (county administration) found that needed attention was the fact our election director doesn’t utilize her staff enough and distribute (tasks) to her staff,” said board member Craig Lutz, referencing the county’s recent evaluation of elections director Lori Wurtz. “But our point is that there’s no one to distribute the work to.”

At its March 9 meeting, the elections board moved to make a formal request to the Hall County Board of Commissioners to increase full-time election office staffing from four employees to eight.

If more staffing is approved, the county also requests the county double the election office’s training budget.

The exact figures for the training budget were not made available.

Additionally, the board requests a floor space study of the Hall County Administration Building to find adequate space to accommodate potential new hires and voting equipment.

According to Wurtz, the board has until Mar. 19 to submit the budget requests to the commissioners for the upcoming fiscal year.

Hall County currently has 138,000 registered voters but only four full-time employees.

For reference, Richmond and Bibb counties -- 135,428 and 108,126 registered voters, respectively --- each have eight full-time employees in their elections office, according to board chair Tom Smiley.

Additionally, Wurtz told The Times that the county used roughly seven part-time or temporary employees in some capacity for the 2020 general election.

Over the past month, the elections board and county administration have been at odds with each other, in a situation that might be heading toward a legal dispute.

Board members declined to comment on particular matters regarding their dispute with the board, citing “potential litigation.”

One point of contention between the two entities is the county’s performance evaluation of Wurtz, which said she did “meet expectations” in her role as elections director during the 2020 election.

The board has been effusive in its praise of Wurtz and the election office. In consecutive meetings, board members have said Wurtz and her office did an “admirable” job despite a contentious election cycle upended by a global pandemic and inadequate funding.

“I didn’t realize how underfunded and understaffed we were compared to comparably sized counties,” said David Kennedy. “Last year, we had to pull off the (election). I don’t want to have to pull off an election next time.”

The board also cited a lack of space for staff, volunteers and roughly 500 voting machines and 44 election tabulators.

“So we’ve been running very short on space,” said Wurtz. “If we had double the amount of space, we could use the space to do many more audits and many more recounts. So we beg for more space.”

Wurtz said new voting machines were among the causes of the space concerns.

“I think one of the things that hindered us a lot in this last election cycle is because our equipment is so much bulkier now, we’re using a lot of labor and manpower moving equipment around,” said Lutz. “To make space for things we need to do like recounts and audits.”

Wurtz said that without factoring for payroll figures for election office employees, the proposed 2022 fiscal year budget is an estimated $233,000 more than the prior year’s budget.

In the election office’s budget request to the commissioners, Wurtz identified funding increases for new voting machines, protective election ballot-carrying equipment and election expenses.

Wurtz estimated that running eight November 2021 municipal elections could cost $25,000, and conducting early voting would be in the neighborhood of $158,000.

The May 2022 general primary election day would be $88,000 for 30 precinct locations and early voting is estimated to cost $114,000 for four locations.

“We may not have eight elections but we have municipalities that we have agreements with to do their elections,” said Wurtz. “The only reason we wouldn’t have eight elections is if there is no opposition (in municipal races).”

Several residents applauded the performance of Wurtz, despite her poor performance evaluation from the county administrators.

Alana Watkins, who worked as an unpaid volunteer during the 2020 election said that volunteers worked “their fingers to the bone” to run a “fair election.”

“No matter how we voted, we came together, and Lori was there supporting us and Paige (Thompson) was there supporting us,” Watkins said. “And I saw the raccoon bags under their eyes because they were tired and they didn’t stop.”

In Wurtz’s evaluation, assistant county administrator Zach Propes stated that Wurtz did not meet expectations when it came to the general running of the 2020 election and made reference to “balloting issues.”

However, no specific example of balloting issues were mentioned in Wurtz’s evaluation.

Watkins said she, along with other election volunteers are in full support of Wurtz.



