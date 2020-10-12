What the first day of early voting looked like in Hall County for 2020 election

Turnout appeared heavy as early voting began Monday across Hall County for the Nov. 3 election.

Voters who talked with The Times at early voting at 100 Brenau Ave. in downtown Gainesville reported wait times around an hour, though those who reported longer wait times typically had to have their absentee ballots canceled before voting in person. Voters said they were also largely satisfied with the voting process.



Latoya Castillo, poll manager at the downtown Gainesville location, said at about 2:30 p.m. on Monday that there had been a steady stream of voters all day with occasional rushes of heavier traffic. She estimated most people were in and out in about 30 minutes.



"We have been really busy today. I don't know if it's going to continue that way, but for right now, we have been trying to ... move them as quick as possible," Castillo said.



Castillo did acknowledge, however, that some people experienced longer wait times. She said canceling absentee ballots -- a process that takes place when a voter who has received an absentee ballot to fill out decides instead to vote in person -- has been part of those delays. Another, she said, has been the lack of poll workers.



"We would love to have more workers come in," Castillo said, adding that, ideally, 15 poll workers would work the polling location that Monday had seven. "But I haven't had anybody say, 'Oh my gosh, this is the worst thing ever.'"

And Castillo said a shortage of poll workers is a widespread issue in the county.

