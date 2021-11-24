U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde announces run for re-election after getting drawn out of district

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, announced Tuesday, Nov. 23, he will still run for District 9, which includes Hall County, after his residence was drawn out of the new congressional district map approved by the Georgia General Assembly.
His home in Jackson County was drawn into District 10 by state legislators and the map was approved on Monday, Nov. 22. District 10 is currently represented by Rep. Jody Hice, who is vacating his seat next year to run for secretary of state.
Several Republican candidates have already announced their candidacies for the 10th, including local Rep. Timothy Barr, R-Lawrenceville, who represents part of South Hall.
In a statement on Facebook, Clyde wrote he was disappointed in the redistricting process, conducted by his own party, which controls both chambers of the General Assembly.
“Though it is truly an honor to have the opportunity to run in Georgia's 9th, I am disappointed in the redistricting process which has forced me to choose between the district I love and my home community that I love,” Clyde wrote. “I believe this was a purposeful decision made by a handful of establishment politicians in Atlanta.”
He wrote he was being punished for being too conservative. However, Congressmen do not have to live in the same district they represent, as long as they live in the same state. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, announced she will not run for re-election in the 6th District and instead will run against incumbent District 7 Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux.
McBath’s District 6 was drawn to include more conservative voters giving her a slimmer chance of re-election.
District 9 is expected to stay red after losing Forsyth, Dawson, Elbert, Clarke, Pickens, Madison and Jackson counties and gaining part of North Gwinnett County.