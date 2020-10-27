Survey results are in. Here's what local Republicans, Democrats are saying ahead of 2020 presidential election

What Republicans are saying

Jim Brown, 57, of Gainesville, cites religious liberty as one of his top issues. Jim Brown

“I’m a Christian, and I think it’s obviously important to worship as I choose,” he said.

Replacing late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg ties into his ideals. “I’m conservative, and I like to make sure my views are adhered to on the Supreme Court,” Brown said.

The economy is important “for me, being a small business owner,” he said. “The Democrats are going to tax me to death. I’ve lived through both (parties in control), and I know what happens there. I tend to side with the Republican … because they tax less.”

He said he favors Trump “because he is a conservative and he’s the one on the Republican ticket. Is he perfect? No, he’s not perfect, but as far as the options we have available, he’s a much better option than Joe Biden.”

Brown said he can’t see from the Democratic perspective how conservative thinking is flawed, “because I don’t know what their thought process is.”

Warren Daubenspeck, 69, of Gainesville, said he sees balancing the budget and the country’s national debt are key issues for him. Warren Daubenspeck

“I don’t think our country should be in debt and, at some point in time, it’s going to have to be paid,” he said.

Daubenspeck said one of the main reasons he voted for Trump in 2016 was the potential to replace several Supreme Court justices with ones holding a literal reading of the U.S. Constitution.

“And he was able to do that – in fact, three of them, or 2 ½ so far,” he said before the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett on Monday, Oct. 26.

As far as his support for Trump, “I look at the alternative, and I think the alternative vote would be for a more socialistic type of government and more federal government involved in our lives,” Daubenspeck said.

He believes the Democrats “live in a bubble … who don’t know what the common person is thinking about.”

“What we’re thinking about is making sure we have worked hard our whole lives and it’s OK to be prosperous and we shouldn’t have to pay the government abnormal taxes,” Daubenspeck said. “It’s OK to be that way.”

For Jennifer Marlow, 61, of Gillsville, public safety is a main concern for her and at the heart of key issues, including immigration. Jennifer Marlow

“A lot of the things that go on (locally) involves drugs and … maybe some (people) over here illegally -- some who have been deported and come back,” she said. “I’m really glad police around here are up on this and stopping a lot of the drugs, which is a big concern to me.”

Marlow said President Trump “sometimes says things he shouldn’t say, but he will say what he means, and you know where he stands. I feel like he is fighting for us. I think he is trying to make it safe here for us and doing what he can.”

She said she believes Biden, by contrast, won’t be a strong leader, if elected.

“I feel like he won’t be the one making decisions. I think they got him in there just to get people to vote on that side, and somebody else is going to be taking over for him, probably.”

Jennifer Schade, 43, of Gainesville, who identified as moderate on the survey, said the Second Amendment may be a major political issue these days, but don’t overlook the First Amendment.

“If we lose (both), we lose our fabric,” she said.

The First Amendment is actually a larger issue for Schade, particularly blocks on freedom of speech or press. “Even if it's a bad idea, I’m better off hearing the bad idea, rather than being told you can’t hear it because it’s a bad idea,” Schade said.

Immigration “is important to me because, while I have wonderful friends who are immigrants, they have come here legally,” Schade said. “They’ve done the process. … It is a safety concern for me because I want to be able to know who my neighbors are -- people who are vetted.”

As for Trump’s appeal, “I appreciate the fact that he is real, regardless of how he’s portrayed,” she said. “If you look at what he actually does versus what the media says about him, he’s been fair, he’s been overgenerous to underprivileged communities.”

Schade conceded “he has a terrible mouth, but that does not make him a terrible human. Maybe he’s like me – you can’t always articulate what we want to say, but we know what we’re going to say and do.”

She believes Democrats and more liberal thinkers think incorrectly that those who are more conservative “don’t care about poverty, don’t care about race. We all have the exact same problems. We just disagree on what the proper solution is.”

Gary Vogel, 66, of Gainesville, said he’s never seen an election “where there’s so much distinction between the two parties. You’ve got one party that’s for a lot of things I’m in favor of and one party that’s really against things I’m in favor of.

“I almost tell people I’m not voting for Donald Trump. I’m voting for the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Supreme Court candidates, all conservative issues.”

Vogel added: “I thought (Trump) was an egotistical, arrogant crazy man for years. I don’t think that so much anymore, but he’s still certainly a lightning rod for controversy based on some of his tweets and the way he belittles people. … I think he could be more presidential.”

If he had to pick out a top issue, it’s the Supreme Court makeup.

“That’s going to decide so many issues for the next 30 years,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not as big an issue to Vogel and many Republicans in the survey.

“You’ve got to respect that it’s out there, but I think we’ve gone totally overboard,” Vogel said. “To shut down the entire economy of the United States for six months is, in my mind, is insane.”

As a hardware store owner in South Hall, “if I had to be shut down for three months, I would not be coming back,” he said.

“I don’t understand people who would even vote for a party that is pro-abortion, that wants to defund the police, that has supported riots in the streets of United States cities that have refused outside help to quell those riots.”