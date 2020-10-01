State House District 30 preview: Emory Dunahoo wants to keep his phone lit up as he seeks new term

Before he began to speak, state Rep. Emory Dunahoo put his smartphone down with the screen facing the table.



That was so he could talk for a little while without the constant text or message of some kind getting his attention. That nonstop interaction is something the District 30 Republican legislator has prided himself on as part of his state duties.

“When I make a phone call, I solve problems,” he said during an interview at his Gillsville home. “I help people with insurance, with (Department of Family and Children Services issues). You name any situation — the Department of Labor right now, all the COVID-19 stuff. My job is to wear 50 different hats, but it pays about a penny an hour if I do it right.”

It’s also a job he wants to hold past Jan. 1, when his current two-year term expires. Dunahoo, 63, who has been in office since 2011, faces Democratic challenger Leigh Miller in his bid for re-election on Nov. 3. District 30 covers the southern portion of Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Oakwood and Gillsville.