Retired FBI agent announces candidacy for Hall sheriff

A retired FBI agent has filed to run for Hall County sheriff.

Jimmy H. Hammock, Jr., 60, filed his declaration of intent with the Hall County elections office to run as a Republican.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was first elected as sheriff in 2012 and would be up for re-election in 2024. Couch, also 60, said Monday he will be running again.

Hammock moved to Hall County in 2013 when he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Atlanta division of the FBI. He retired in 2018.

Hammock said he had a host of reasons for running for sheriff including the death of Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Dixon, who was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2019.