Republicans should give up on Trump dream, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan tells Gainesville Kiwanis Club

The plan has three main aspects: focusing on policy, empathy and striking the right tone.

“We are addicted to 10-second sugar highs,” Duncan said. “Looking forward there are going to be leaders who rise up to the occasion, who really truly understand the value of leadership that put in a plan that doesn’t look backward to past elections but looks forward at the country’s opportunities in front of us.”

During his address, he expressed his frustration with the Republican leaders leaning toward conspiracy theories and the derisive tone of leaders on both sides of the aisle. Following the November election, Duncan rose to prominence when he was one the most high-profile Republican leaders in Georgia to maintain that the results of the 2020 election were not fraudulent.

He compared the state of the party’s leadership post-Trump to needing a new head coach.

“Our last head coach won a bunch of big games for us,” Duncan said. “But he lost the big game, and now we’ve got to find a new coach who can win the big game. Someone who’s willing to make some of the course adjustments we need to win again.”

Duncan, of Cumming, has spoken about this plan across the state and country, he said.

When it comes to policies he would like to see, Duncan said, Republicans should create legislation that would make small business’s health benefits competitive with larger firms.

He also suggested combating poverty would be more effective using “the four C’s” (churches, charities, corporations and citizens) rather than government programs.

“Let’s shrink government by helping those in need ourselves,” he said.

Though Duncan wouldn’t name a candidate he likes for 2024, he said he hopes that constituents want someone who will be the “adult in the room.” The change away from a divisive GOP must come from within and from the top down, Duncan said.

“I think the current administration is making enough bad decisions that it’s helping to make that case easier (for Republicans),” he said.

When asked what his long-term plan is, Duncan left the door open for another run for elected office, though he said he does not have any current plans to run.

“I’m going to continue to push the GOP 2.0 mindset,” he said. “I hope to be in elected office again at some point. I don’t know when or where that will be.”